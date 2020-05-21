Norman’s oldest saloon clears the air

Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.