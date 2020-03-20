Opolis concert canceled amid coronavirus concerns; Los Angeles-based band cancels its third U.S. tour 

Music concerts are being struck from calendars around the world due to COVID-19. One scheduled at Opolis, 113 N. Crawford headlining Girl Friday, is among them.
It's a reminder of how our live music venues are a valued component of Norman's artistic tapestry. Innovative individuals are creating new ways, such as online sourced donation campaigns and purchasing gift cards, to help get them through these dire times.
Similarly, artists are suffering. Virtually all may be supported through buying their music on a variety of retail platforms. We can still keep up with musicians by listening to the recordings they produce, viewing videos and their live-streamed performances.
The following is about a band that was willing to come here for their first time and hopefully will be again in the post-pandemic future.
Girl Friday hails from the City of Angels. They're a genre-defying, self-described feminist project moving forward on a musical avenue paved by Bratmobile, Sleater-Kinney and L7. The band is comprised of bassist Libby Hsieh, Vera Ellen on guitar, percussionist Virginia Pettis and Sierra Scott on guitar.
Norman is a new territory for Girl Friday.
The Transcript caught up with most of the band a few days before their subsequently canceled 13-date tour of the western U.S. They were curious about Norman and were looking forward to stopping here.
"I am honestly just so excited," Pettis said. "There are so many cool pockets of the U.S. If you're in California and in a big city like LA, you can kind of get stuck because there's so much to do. But going away and meeting new folks and appreciating what's going on elsewhere is really exciting.
"Some of the little queer scenes in North Carolina and other bits of the East Coast are completely different, and it's exciting to see how your music is perceived."
Girl Friday was cheered to learn that Norman has been called the San Francisco of Oklahoma.
The band is obviously in a good place presently as reflected in their sonic verve with feisty lyrics. It's readily apparent what accounts for the band's upward trajectory.
"There's nothing that we don't like about what we're doing now," Hsieh said. "For the past year, we've had a lot more time to spend with each other, creating freely without a lot of inhibitions. There's been a lot of validation for the things we're making, along with the ability to let our imaginations run wild -- experimenting, creating, exploring new sounds and playing together live all the time."
New Zealand native Ellen described the structure that allows for an artistic atmosphere.
"Being in this band feels like existing in a well of love," Ellen said. "There's so much endless support from all of us, and I hope and I've heard it comes across on stage in terms of how we write and play together, because there's a lot of trust here that's been built up over time. It helps us to be free and break down barriers for ourselves."
Girl Friday's home base in LA is known as a mélange of sound, and the band's backgrounds are a reflection of that.
Ellen cited the Kiwi label Flying Nun Records dedicated to the Christchurch post-punk scene.
"I think we bring these influences maybe more than we realize," Ellen said. "I've realized it more over time learning more about New Zealand music and getting more into Flying Nun. There are parts of that I've picked up on in terms of singing style, jangly guitars and quite rhythmic strumming."
With Hsieh, it was another kind of church sound.
"I grew up with gospel music," Hsieh said, "which is kind of outside anything we do, but hymns definitely inform the way I write melodies. Also sometimes with complex chord structures, but you have to find an interesting way to get a congregation involved, instead of just playing straight chords. Not that we're preaching to a congregation or anything. Everything in gospel feels so sure of itself."
This diverse amalgamation, along with Girl Friday's other strengths, translate both in recorded music and live.
"Together, we've come to an unspoken consensus that we're dedicated to putting on a really good show," Hsieh said. "We've become comfortable with what we pull off on stage."
Girl Friday's stage presence credo taps an irreverence that works.
"We take live performance seriously in the sense that we don't take it seriously at all," Ellen said. "We like to have a lot of fun. We put on characters and are very physical when we perform. It's about committing to the music and being in the moment with it."
This would have been Girl Friday's third U.S. tour, stretching thousands of miles from Arkansas to Oregon.
"We've learned about living in close quarters and checking in on each other," Ellen said. "The key is to check in with everyone emotionally and physically, give space when space is needed and take it day by day."
