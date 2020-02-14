OU fine arts annual gala scheduled

Submitted Content
The Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts annual Arts! Arts! Arts! Gala is scheduled for March 1 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, 900 Asp Ave., on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with food, libations and live entertainment by fine arts students.
Sheila Hoffman, a graduate from the OU School of Visual Arts and a 16-year veteran curator and director of fine art museums in Oklahoma, Michigan and New York, will be presented with the second annual Arts Luminary Award. The presentation of the Arts Luminary Award is a cornerstone of the annual gala, which benefits the College of Fine Arts.
Hoffman studied in France, Québec, and the United States, earning her master's degree in art history at the OU.
She currently serves as a lecturer on the art history faculty of the University of Massachusetts, as a lecturer in the Tufts University graduate program in museum studies and is the review editor for the International Council of Museums Committee on Museology.
Over the last 29 years, Arts! Arts! Arts! has raised over $1 million in funding for enrichment opportunities such as student scholarships, travel grants and other opportunities to enhance students' educational and artistic development, as well as faculty development. The Chickasaw Nation is this year's platinum sponsor and has served as the presenting sponsor for eight years, donating more than $150,000.
The 2020 Arts! Arts! Arts! committee co-chairs are Jackie and Steve Pugh, of Las Colinas, Texas, and Scott Davis, of Oklahoma City. The gala committee members are Joy Reed Belt, Beverly Funke, Helen Green, Debra Hubbard, Karen Mayfield, Sandy Meyers, Chip Oppenheim, Linda Rodgers, Chuck Thompson, Jim Wade, Max Weitzenhoffer and Rachel Zelby.
Reservations are required for the Arts! Arts! Arts! Gala and must be made by Monday. Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased at link.ou.edu/2019ArtsArtsArts or by calling 325-7376. For more information, contact David Barocio, development director for the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts, at 325-7376.
