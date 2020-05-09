‘Pocket Full of Fire’ ignites bluegrass with rap

Musician: Gangstagrass
Album name: "Pocket Full of Fire"
Hip hop and bluegrass may seem unlikely genres to be cross-pollinated with one another. Fact is they sound great as an amalgamation in New York City-based Gangstagrass. The quintet’s dozen-track disc was recorded live at several venues across the upper Midwest and Southeast. Right of the chute “Barnburning” lights up the loudspeakers with incendiary vocals, fiddle and percussion. They go for bad on a song that taps bone chilling imagery of flaming haystacks rising into a Southern midnight sky. The band on this disc are Rench on vocals and guitar, banjo player/ vocalist Dan Whitener, Landry McMeans on dobro/ vocals, vocalist R-Son (“The Voice of Reason”) and vocalist Dolio the Sleuth. On stage together they look like an outfit gathered from inner city Big Apple and lily white small town America. Country boys and city folks. That visual dynamic which also comes across aurally contributes to what makes Gangstagrass dope. Much of this platter’s undeniable energy comes from the music being captured live at raucous watering holes in Chi-Town, St. Louis and Durham, North Carolina. Crowds are hollering on every track giving it an attractive organic dynamic. Banjo picking and staccato rapid-fire rap vocals yield a quintessentially all-American sound. Dobro with hip hop makes for a bracing and ultimately ice cold combo. “You Can Never Go Home Again” blends a hayseed country crime ballad with the street ala Bad Boy Records. It’s slow, measured and soulful. “Long Grey River” is a series of rapids. Quick vocals about driving fast through urban allies to avoid capture. The music is country as sorghum on biscuits with a law enforcement helicopter’s spotlight right overhead. “Gunslinging Rambler” mercifully contains the only number with yodeling. It conjures a mash-up of Hee Haw and Soul Train. There’s plenty of southern comfort on this disc. McMeans’ sweet Lone Star vocals on “Home” are pure sixth-generation Texan. “All For One” is a stomping country jamboree. All the voices meld in seamless togetherness. Chestnut “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” is transformed into a duo featuring rural clapboard church choir soloist with hip hop-gospel star. “Pocketful of Fire” will give your ear drums a righteous scorching.
