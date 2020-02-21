Singer/songwriter Nellie Clay in Norman soon for song swap

Nellie Marie Clay is a child of red dirt. Born in southwest Oklahoma, the Americana musician has lived across the U.S., from Alaska to the Windy City.
Clay could be residing anywhere, but she chose Okemah to hang her hat, and it's a cowgirl hat. It's no coincidence that Okemah is the birthplace of revered Okie songwriter Woody Guthrie and also home to the 1921-era Crystal Theater, Clay's favorite place to perform.
She will make the 82-mile drive from Okemah to Norman for a show at 10 p.m. March 2 at The Deli, 309 White St. Clay will perform in a song swap format with kindred spirit singer/songwriters Ali Harter and Chloe-Beth.
The nexus between Clay's music and the Sooner state is one that's she's passionate about.
"When I was a very young child, I spent a lot of my time like a little animal in the woods of Oklahoma," she said. "It was a romantic connection to the land in my earliest memory and an enchanted place for my imagination."
Even today, the prairie landscape provides a motherly-type of comfort to the early 40-something. Clay credits Oklahoma with having an ancestral connection to her psyche.
"On my dad's side, they were cowboys, horsemen and cattle ranchers early on in Texas and Oklahoma," she said. "After living in Illinois with my mother, I went to college in Minnesota, worked in a museum and then Alaska for 10 years living in the woods, Nashville for a few years, Austin for a minute. But I circled back to Oklahoma a few years ago, although I have no living family here."
Clay attributes her travels and how she landed here as being a search for home. She is mostly estranged from her living kinfolks.
"When people don't represent home for you, what else does, other than place?" she said. "It comes down to the dirt, and it's so ethereal, I can't pin it down. It's the songbirds, prairie flowers and grasses. Maybe they're just images of my earliest childhood memories when things were still beautiful and unaffected by the world. Even with ]community] problems around me ... Oklahoma remains a romantic place."
Clay's BFA university thesis centered on Woody Guthrie and John Steinbeck. In her career, she's carrying on a tradition hearkening back to her great-great-grandfather singing around a campfire on the Chisholm Trail. Clay is also a visual artist following in the footsteps of a grandmother. She is presently painting the wild horses of Okfuskee County.
"In my songs, I dig up the dead to feel a sense of family pride," she said. "And believe that the cowboys I came from were noble and brave people. They felt connected to this land, too. Like in a Steinbeck novel, Oklahoma is unwittingly the main character in everything I do."
Part of what Clay does is write and sing heartfelt songs, such as a new composition titled "Oh America" on her new record, "We Got Songs to Sing." It's about tough, yet tender soldiers wounded physically and by post-traumatic stress disorder. Clay envisions a healing role for cowgirls in her song that has brought tears to the eyes of grown men.
"I feel like it's the most important and best work I've made in my entire life," she said. "There has been an enormous and emotional response to the song. I quote Woody Guthrie in the last chorus.
"This project feels more selfless to me than anything I've ever done. The message behind every song is about love and compassion for others. I hope it functions in a way that makes people feel really good and heals people."
The new disc was recorded in Chicago and produced by Joe Shadid, who performs on the album. Clay's considerable financial investment in the project mirrors other recent steps she's taken to further her career.
Last month, she played private showcases at the 2020 Folk Alliance International conference in New Orleans.
"Folk Alliance is a reaffirming experience," she said. "I try to quit this business every single day and do something pragmatic that will pay me and keep a roof over my head, but my love for making music is always reignited at Folk Alliance."
