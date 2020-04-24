Musician: Max Ridgway Trio
Album: “Street of Crocodiles”
Guitarist Max Ridgway brought his Berklee College of Music-honed talent to Norman nearly three decades ago. He was teaching at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 1993 and had been invited to perform at Jazz in June. Ridgway pressed two of his students into service for that gig, percussionist Tony Swafford and Richard Martin on bass. The three cats are still making music together today.
Their latest release is this nine-track instrumental jazz LP recorded live in February at Gwinner Studios in Norman. Brian Gwinner engineered, mixed and mastered the album. The all-original music is an amalgamation of updated older material and new tunes. The first track, “Oblique Motion,” is blur of a 1975 Chevrolet Monte Carlo cruising the boulevard swagger. It could be a soundtrack for a Foxy Brown flick.
Much of “Street of Crocodiles” sound recalls jazz rock fusion. Ridgway adds a studied focus on what he calls the “harmonic sophistication of jazz” combined with bluesy emotional energy laid down over a funky groove.
“Strange Arrival” struts in with a sassy clucking vibe like a rooster surveying his barnyard harem. It’s a hip stroll in the neighborhood. Ridgway gave his rhythm section license to kill throughout the album. Drum showcases are a regular feature. “After It’s Gone” is among the gentler compositions. Percussion counterpoints follow the meticulously articulated guitar lines in what’s ultimately a melancholy and reflective piece.
“Attention Debs” returns to a going-for-bad aural arrogance. Bombastic skins collide with electric guitar channeled through 440 volt current. It’s a short albeit energetic jolt of verve. The guitar solo in “Chain of Events” takes on a separate life of its own within the composition. It would find a welcome home with any straight-up rock ‘n roll outfit. What sounds like seriously distorted guitar in “Citizenfour” is actually a synthesizer mimicking the instrument. The effect is mildly annoying in an otherwise attractive piece.
This album’s title track is homage to the name of a collection of short stories authored by Polish Jew Bruno Schulz, who was murdered by the Nazis in 1942. There’s a shimmering attraction in the music filigreed with the sinister prospect of reptiles in the road.
