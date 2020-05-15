Vocalist’s inspiration is from Okie artistry and resilience

Vocalist Katie Williams is also a visual artist. She painted a portrait of Oklahoma’s revered bard Woody Guthrie. An image of the painting is posted at Williams’ Facebook page. It serves as a reminder to her of both an Okie artistic legacy and one of the resilience that’s baked into this red dirt we call home.
“Oklahomans are historically some of the strongest people alive,” Williams said. “Our enduring roots have survived difficult times before. It’s ingrained in us.”
Forced relocations of entire Native American Nations, the Dust Bowl, Great Depression, numerous oil patch busts, droughts, tornado devastation and a major right wing terrorist attack are all part of the Oklahoma experience.
“Artists are like water,” Williams said. “We are going to find our way through anything. When you’re creative there’s no way to contain it. It will find a way and seek-through regardless of the situation. People now are being challenged to find new ways to be creative. It’s also forcing people to connect in ways that they haven’t before. Or they may be re-connecting with themselves as well. There are a lot of opportunities here.”
A singer/ songwriter in the Americana vein in the past, Williams fronted a straight-up rock band at 2019 Norman Music Festival. She continues to work with the outfit and they’re in the process of finishing an album of music with Steve Boaz at Breathing Rhythm Studio, 315 E. Comanche Street.
“I love everything about collaborating with other musicians,” Williams said. “There’s so much freedom in it. You would think it was the opposite. Maybe not so much if you’re ego-attached. But if you’re walking into the situation open and with an understanding of what you can bring to the table and trust that it can only be quadrupled with what everyone else brings. Then that’s where the real magic happens for me.”
Williams recognized there are guitarists better than her who can articulate on her ideas and even improve on them.
“We brought people in on the record who work well with our kind of music,” she said. “It’s been narrowed to a group who are very fluid, open and rooted in the spirit of creativity. We’ve found there is no wrong way to do things, it’s all exploratory. It’s not until the song is fully formed that we know what we’ll practice to get better at. It teaches you non-attachment which is hard but freeing once you surrender to it.”
Williams has been residing temporarily at St. Francis of the Woods. It’s a spiritual renewal center in Logan County.
“In normal times there are lodges and cabins people use for workshops,” Williams said. “It’s vacant right now and I’m living in a farmhouse built by hippies in the 1970s. It’s kind of my dream. It’s keeping me artistically inspired and providing much-needed respite from the world which I didn’t know I needed so much.”
Williams continues tele-commuting for her University of Oklahoma job. She’s integrated into the tiny year-round community at St. Francis where they’re all quarantined.
“There’s time for reflection, writing and yoga,” she said.
Williams recognizes that music has the ability to comfort both listeners and the people who create it during trying times.
“Music is among the most ancient parts of our chemistry,” she said. “Sounds and vibrations that go beyond our language that resonate with everyone because they’re part of our human design. Music is a great escape from the mind. You don’t have to think about it if you don’t want to. It’s a unifying force that can bring us all together. During times like these it’s essential as a means of connection and also as a way to feel things. It’s a way to put words and sounds with the emotions you’re feeling. Whether it’s panic, chaos or depression, music can actually be very cathartic. You know you’re not alone because somebody created that.”
Williams has traveled extensively for both her music career and personal growth. It would seem she’d be a natural for relocation to Austin or Nashville.
“Oklahoma is a great home base and the biggest part of my community is here,” she said. “My resources, family and support systems are here. These all allow me to create. The people, their generosity and talents here are pure magic.”
