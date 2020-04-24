Musician: Various
Album: “Yiddish Glory: The Lost Songs of WWII”
This 18-track LP manages to be a terrific musical listen and valuable historical document in one. The word “Lost” in the title refers to the fact that ethnomusicologist scholars believed a collection of original Eastern European compositions written during WWII disappeared during Stalin’s anti-Jewish purge. The songs had been composed by Red Army Jewish soldiers, displaced persons and children suffering the ravages of war and the Nazi Holocaust.
The collected compositions, although confiscated by the Soviets, had actually survived in libraries and were discovered in Kyiv, Ukraine, by University of Toronto professor Anna Shternshis. The efforts that culminated in this album have been referred to as musical archeology. Many of the songs consisted only of lyrics, while others had their melodies.
The writers had not been professional musicians. These were songs sung around campfires and on marches. Some detailed eyewitness accounts of German atrocities.
Record producer Dan Rosenberg marshalled an ensemble of 10 world class musicians on violin, piano, guitar, accordion, clarinet and vocals. Elite soloist and Juno Award winning singer Sophie Milman was among them, along with Roma violinist Sergei Eredenko. The result is a collection of performances that’s entertaining and captivating.
A booklet accompanying the CD translates the lyrics from Yiddish to English. However, listening to Milman’s beautiful vocal instrument without a clue as to the meaning of her words is still transfixing. But it’s equally amusing and instructive to read the translations and learn that her crystalline voice on “Happy New Year 1944!” is singing the words, “Hitler will be thrown around in the fiery and icy hells/ And he can kiss our a—.”
Indeed, many of the songs are lyrically raw as might be expected from people suffering the depredations of war, famine, disease and persecution.
These are soulful songs written by men and women who worked in factories and fought on the frontlines.
The tempos range from upbeat Eastern European folk to the mournful strains of “My Mother’s Grave.” Many hadn’t been performed for far too long, and now they’re back in proud and fine form.
