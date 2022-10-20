Weather permitting, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced these projects and their corresponding road closures in Norman:
I-35 narrows at SH-9W in Norman nightly through October
Southbound and northbound I-35 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-9W and Ladd Rd. (mm 101) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through October for a resurfacing project.
SH-9 work ongoing at 72nd St. S.E. in Norman through early 2023
Drivers should be alert to ongoing work along SH-9 between 72nd St. S.E. and 108th St. S.E. in Norman for a widening project that continues through early 2023. While there are no immediate lane closures, motorists can expect lane shifts, narrowed lanes and a reduced speed limit through the work zone.
