The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to win their fifth summer league game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, 86-80. The Kings made the Thunder sweat at the end but ultimately came up just short on a potential comeback.
In terms of individual performances, this was easily the best game for Ousmane Dieng and Tre Mann. Both players previously struggled offensively in summer league but with Josh Giddey ruled out, a handful of touches were up for grabs. Both Dieng and Mann took advantage of those extra possessions.
Here are four thoughts from the win:
Giddey ruled out
Giddey was ruled out for Wednesday’s game minutes before tip. Giddey had previously played all five summer league games for the Thunder.
If Giddey is done for summer league – which appears to be the case – he finished averaging 12.8 points on 39.3 percent shooting, 7.6 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 turnovers.
Mann & Dieng impress
With Giddey gone, Mann and Dieng were able to take up more possessions as the lead ball-handler compared to previous summer league games.
Mann finished with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-5 from the 3-point line, seven assists and six rebounds. Mann looked more comfortable with the ball this game as he dazzled the perimeter with his handle.
Mann left the game in the fourth quarter due to a lower-leg injury and hobbled off of the court. No injury updates were provided.
Meanwhile, Dieng had his best offensive showing as he finished with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, which included making an off-the-dribble three from the left wing.
Dieng was much more involved on offense as he brought the ball up on several possessions. Dieng is seen as a multi-year project but flashed his potential on several possessions.
Chet Holmgren struggles after starting strong
A lack of aggressiveness has been one of the bigger criticisms Holmgren has received in his summer league tenure. Holmgren finished with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting but five of those points were scored in the first two minutes of the game. Holmgren also added five steals, his highest in a summer league game.
This could be accredited to Holmgren’s team-first mentality or his loose ball-handling skills, creating chaos whenever he is pressed on defense. Regardless, the No. 2 pick needs to be more aggressive looking for his shot.
Role players play well
Jalen Williams continues to score the ball efficiently, as he finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Williams was also able to earn trips to the charity stripe, going 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Two-way player Eugene Omoruyi has quietly had a solid summer league. The 25-year-old scored 13 points in 14 minutes.
Aaron Wiggins continues to show improvements as he finished with 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting and went a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line, though he recorded three turnovers.
• Next Game: The Thunder play the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. Friday.