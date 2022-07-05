The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Tuesday that it has signed its three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft to their rookie contracts.
The three rookies include No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren, No. 11 pick Ousmane Dieng and No. 12 pick Jalen Williams.
First-round rookies sign four-year contracts with the first two seasons guaranteed and the final two seasons as team options.
The Thunder announced the signings prior to its first NBA Summer League game Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah. In order for Holmgren, Deing and Jalen Williams to play in this summer, they needed to be signed onto contracts.
No. 34 pick Jaylin Williams, the team’s other draft pick from the 2022 NBA draft, has still not signed his contract. Second-round contracts usually involve a bit more negotiation than first-round contracts due to less guaranteed money. Even without a contract, Jaylin Williams will still be able to play in summer league.
The news comes as the latest in a series of roster moves by the Thunder. Here’s a recap of the Thunder's latest news:
Mike Muscala staying put
While this happened Thursday, it’s still noteworthy.
The Thunder declined center Mike Muscala’s $3.5 million team option Wednesday but decided to re-sign him on a cheaper, one-year veteran’s minimum deal. The salary for the veteran’s minimum for a 10-year player, which Muscala will be this upcoming season, is $3 million.
Muscala has appeared in 125 games during his three seasons with the Thunder, and last year averaged eight points and three rebounds in 12 minutes per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line.
Isaiah Roby waived
The Thunder announced Sunday they were releasing the fourth-year forward. The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday they had claimed Roby off of waivers.
Roby spent the last three seasons with the Thunder, averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 49.5 percent shooting in 109 career games.
This news came four days after the Thunder initially picked up Roby’s $1.9 million team option. The Thunder had until the end of July 3 to make his salary guaranteed.
The Thunder are currently experiencing a roster crunch and will need to trim the roster down to 17 players by the beginning of the 2022-23 season. Roby was likely not going to receive significant minutes this upcoming season due to a crowded front court filled with younger and cheaper players.
New two-way player
The Thunder announced the signing of Eugene Omoruyi this past Saturday on the team’s second two-way roster spot, which was previously held by Melvin Frazier Jr.
Omoruyi went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft and appeared in four games for the Dallas Mavericks this past season as a two-way player.
The 25-year-old spent five seasons in college, where he split time between Rutgers and Oregon. Omoruyi will play for the Thunder in summer league.
With the start of the season still over three months away, it’s uncertain if Omoruyi will be able to occupy the second two-way spot by October.
Summer League roster
The Thunder announced its 16-man summer league roster on Monday.
The full roster includes forwards Gabe Brown, Robert Baker, Ousmane Dieng, Chet Holmgren, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jaylin Williams; guards Abdul Gaddy, Josh Giddey, Vit Krejci, Tre Mann, Jaden Shackelford, Lindy Waters III, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams and Omoruyi.