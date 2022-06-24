For weeks leading into Thursday’s 2022 NBA draft, the order of the top three picks seemed all but solidified.
However, things quickly changed when Paolo Banchero, not Jabari Smith Jr., was selected by the Orlando Magic at No. 1.
The Thunder, who had been projected to choose Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren, were suddenly in a predicament as Holmgren and Smith Jr. were both available at No. 2. But the Thunder didn’t waver and selected the player they thought fit best with them in Holmgren.
“Chet for us was the best person for us,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said following the draft. “I think he'll meld into what we're doing, and I think he's clear in his mind this is a great place for him and for him to continue to grow as a player.”
Holmgren is the team’s highest draft pick since James Harden was selected at No. 3 in 2009.
While Holmgren has a lot of upside as a hot-shooting big man with guard skills, arguably the biggest concern for him is his slender frame. The 20-year-old weighs just 190 pounds while measuring at 7-feet tall.
One of the more significant questions about Holmgren is his ability to physically manage playing in the NBA against bigger starting centers that have a significant weight advantage. But for Presti, that’s not much of a concern.
“He has the benefit of having just a very unique reach and wingspan,” Presti said. “He's competed against his peer group with the same attributes and has played up against some of the better guys at the top of the draft the last few years as a young prep player… If you really think about some of the best players in the NBA, and I'm not saying that he is or will be, I think sometimes [uniqueness] is beneficial.”
The other big move the Thunder made during draft night was shipping off three 2023 lottery-protected first-round picks to the New York Knicks in exchange for No. 11 pick Ousmane Dieng.
The 19-year-old is seen as a bit of a project, as his shooting ability could make or break his chances of becoming a solid role player. Dieng spent last season in Australia’s NBL – where a strong finish redeemed his season after a slow start.
He finished the season with per-game averages of 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 40 percent shooting and 27 percent from 3.
With the trade, Presti and the front office are betting that Dieng continues to progress as a player with a strong work ethic.
“He looked a lot different at 16 [years old]…,” said Presti. “He's going to have to keep battling, but he does have a unique set of skills, and I think he's got a good disposition.”
Jalen Williams, who the Thunder selected at No. 12, received similar comments from Will Dawkins, Thunder vice president of basketball operations, who spoke glowingly about the 21-year-old.
“Nothing was given to him. He's worked, he's earned it [and] comes from a very regimented Air Force background family, and he's serious about his work…,” said Dawkins. “There is a positive chip on his shoulder.”
The Thunder will introduce its 2022 rookie class on Saturday at 3 p.m. with Presti, Holmgren, Dieng, Williams and No. 34 pick Jaylin Williams.