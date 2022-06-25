OKLAHOMA CITY — It didn’t take long for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s No. 2 pick to declare his excitement.
“Well, now that I'm here, I can officially say this is where I want to be,” Chet Holmgren said just two days after being selected by the Thunder.
That seemed to resonate with his new teammates, and his new general manager.
Holmgren joined Thunder general manager Sam Presti and new draft picks Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams in the Thunder’s annual rookie introductory press conference Saturday. It’s a place Presti has been before, though it was the first time the Thunder managed to introduce three players drafted inside the top-12.
Presti compared the press conference experience to being married, noting how it’s always a life-changing experience that helps rookies settle into a new environment.
“I've done a few of these over the years, and I try to really not take them for granted because I know that it's the one time that each one of these guys is going to have this experience,” said Presti. “It's kind of like overseeing a wedding a little bit. So I try to be very sensitive about that because it's a one-time thing, and it's very important for everybody.”
For Presti, the focus remains on building upon the team’s young core of Josh Giddey — drafted last season with the No. 6 pick — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort. He expressed confidence that the team’s new selections can add to one of the younger rosters in the league.
“I think over the last couple years, we've been able to bring some tremendous young people, not just players but tremendous young people to Oklahoma City,” said Presti. “I think that's a really, really important part to what we do is we partner with our city to continue to allow it to thrive and evolve, and I couldn't be more proud of the human beings that are going to be wearing our jersey.”
Meanwhile, for the players, all four sounded very excited about joining the Thunder organization and referenced the serious dedication the fanbase displays to the team.
“I’m beyond excited to be here, OKC. ‘Thunder up’, [and] let’s get to work,” Holmgren said.
Here’s a few other notes from the press conference:
• Presti talks Dort situation: Rumors circulated that the Thunder considered trading four-year vet during Thursday’s draft in an effort to move up in the draft.
But the draft ended with Dort still on the roster.
Dort is entering the final year of his contract and will reach unrestricted free agency next summer if a deal is not agreed upon. Presti said the team will likely wait it out and let Dort enter free agency next summer before beginning serious contract extension negotiations.
This aligns with what Presti indicated during his April exit interview, when he said extending Dort wasn’t going to be the team’s highest priority due to the impending 2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations.
• The curious case of Jalens: Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams, drafted at No. 12 and No. 34 respectively, acknowledged the similarities in their names.
But in an effort to help, Jalen Willams said he’d like to be called “J-Dub” while Jaylin Williams would like to be called “J-Will.”
• Making an impact: Presti said Jalen Williams did not enter the team’s radar until late in the draft process.
“I wish I could tell you that [his] last year at Santa Clara, we were like, ‘This guy is going to be a lottery pick,’” Presti said. “That wasn't the case. But he just beat the door down with the way he approaches the game.”
“Then I had a very pivotal conversation with his college coach (Herb Sandek)... [Then] I had dinner with Jalen and he spoke so personally about his relationship with Herb, and then the way Herb spoke about Jalen and that relationship, it blew me away the authenticity that those two had created. In combination with going back and watching the film again, it was like [it was] staring us in the face.”
• Holmgren to wear No. 7: Holmgren will wear jersey No. 7, which previously belonged to Thunder forward Darius Bazley. Bazley will now wear No. 55.
Holmgren said he chose No. 7 because No. 34 was his Gonzaga number and due to Kenrich Williams owning it, he decided to add three and four together.
Jalen Williams, who will wear No. 8, said he chose his number in honor of Kobe Bryant. Williams said he has a “mamba Mentality”, a phrase Bryant popularized during his NBA tenure. Williams said that No. 24 was unavailable due to the Seattle Supersonics retiring it for Spencer Haywood.