The Oklahoma City Thunder had a busy night Thursday.
The 2022 NBA draft concluded with the Thunder adding three top-12 draft picks: Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren at No. 2, NZ Breakers forward Ousmane Dieng at No. 11 and Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams at No. 12.
The Thunder also drafted Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams at No. 34.
Holmgren was the betting favorite to be selected by the Thunder at No. 2 overall heading into the draft. However, chaos ensued before the draft when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Duke forward Paolo Banchero was gaining momentum as the No. 1 pick to the Orlando Magic instead of Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr.
The Magic proceeded to select Banchero, leaving Smith Jr. on the board. However, even with the added surprise of Smith Jr.’s sudden availability, the Thunder took the player most expected in Holmgren.
“I don’t think I’ve ever worn a more comfortable hat,” Holmgren told The Oklahoman’s Joe Mussatto following the announcement. “Oklahoma is a great community. [I’m excited] just hearing about the fanbase and how crazy it is.”
The Thunder didn’t originally have the No. 11 pick but shipped off three future first-round picks to the New York Knicks in exchange for Dieng. The three picks are 2023 lottery-protected first-round picks from the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons.
The 19-year-old’s season was a tale of two halves as he finished strong after a slow start. Overall, Dieng averaged 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 39.8 percent shooting in 23 games in the National Basketball League.
The Thunder added Jalen Williams one pick later at 12th overall
Williams spent three college seasons at Santa Clara. In his final season, the 21-year-old averaged 18 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 51.3 percent shooting in 33 games.
Just like that, the Thunder added three lottery players to its young core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort.
Jaylin Williams spent two seasons at Arkansas, where he averaged 10.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 46.1 percent shooting in his last season. Williams also led the nation in charges drawn at 54 last season.
As Thunder general manager Sam Presti alluded to during his exit interview in April, there will be a roster spot battle between many of the young players on the roster, and that became official on Thursday night with the additions of three top-12 picks.