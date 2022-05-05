With the final buzzer sounding, the Boston Celtics were finally able to let out a sigh of relief as any attempts from the Oklahoma City Thunder to mount a 26-point comeback fell just short.
But the biggest story of the night for the Thunder faithful was not the actual result of the March 21 game. The chatter around town was Tre Mann and his 35-point night, which set a Thunder franchise rookie record.
Mann heard his fair share of oohs and ahhs from the home crowd as his 13 made shots came in a variety of ways from breaking down his defender to hitting heat checks from near half court. During that game — specifically the second quarter that saw Mann score 23 points on perfect 8-of-8 shooting — Mann seemed to have an out-of-body experience. It was one of the highlights of an otherwise grueling 82-game season for the rebuilding Thunder.
This seemingly random regular season game was the crowning achievement of Mann’s rookie season that saw the 21-year-old rookie struggle to get consistent playing time early on. With a flurry of injuries hitting the Thunder after the All-Star break, Mann saw an opportunity to play heavy minutes for a young team as one of its top scoring options.
Mann took full advantage of this opportunity as his top seven highest scoring games came in the months of February and March. Despite a slow start, Mann was able to finish his season on a strong note.
Fighting through adversity is something those close to Mann know he is capable of. in fact, Colt McDowell, Mann’s high school coach at The Villages Charter School, said that his slow start with the Thunder reminded him of his slow start at the University of Florida.
“He did go through [adversity] in Florida his freshman year,” McDowell said. “I was really proud of him for facing that over the summer in between his freshman and sophomore year. He didn’t run from [adversity], he ran towards it and got bigger, faster, stronger.”
Mann turned his season around with his ability to create his own offense off the dribble and his outside shooting. The same player who struggled to get shots off during September’s training camp was now finding success against some of the best defensive teams in the league in March.
While the Thunder rostering a player who operates with finesse like Mann is novelty for the fanbase, his friends and family said he’s had this ability since his middle school days.
“He’s had that skill level ever since he was in sixth or seventh grade,” Mike Williams said, Mann’s older cousin and mentor. “It wasn’t nothing new to me.”
While Mann’s game might be loud and voracious on the court, he carries himself off the court in a soft-spoken manner with a polite approach. Despite having the game to back up any potential trash talk, Mann likes to let his moves speak for itself.
“He’s very reserved and quiet until you get to know him and the more you get to know him, he’s fun and a clown a little bit,” McDowell said. “When he’s in a business situation or a professional situation, he’s very, very reserved and matter of fact and very much about studying the room and figuring it out.”
Just because Mann is quiet when it’s game time, however, does not mean he doesn’t display leadership traits in nonverbal ways. He’s still a young guy in the NBA at 21 years old, and if Mann continues to improve, he could grow into a locker room leader just like he was in high school as the best player on his team.
“He led by example more than he did with words, which is OK. He’s not a ‘rah-rah’ kind of a leader,” McDowell said. “I view leadership as [being] eager and willing to do what’s asked of you and do it and then get other people to do it. and he was our best player for four years and I never had to once get on him for being late to practice, working hard in practice, doing extra workouts.”
In order for Mann to start carrying a voice in the Thunder locker room, he has to gain experience and improve first. That will start this summer, when Mann has his first full NBA offseason to focus on improving his game. Mann will be able to check on his progress in July, as he confirmed during his April exit interview that he’s playing in the NBA’s Summer League.
Those closest to Mann sound confident that the 21-year-old guard can improve his game and take the next step in his basketball career, just like he did in high school and college. If Mann continues to carry himself like he has his entire life, Thunder fans should expect more games like the one he had against the title-contending Celtics in late March.
“I think Tre is a superstar,” said Williams. “The way he played against Boston… Tre can do that night in and night out if he’s given an opportunity.”