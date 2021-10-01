The Oklahoma City Zoo is hosting a naming contest for the second giraffe calf born at the zoo this year.
First-time mom Julu, 6, gave birth to the female giraffe calf Sept. 15. The naming contest will run through Sunday. Individuals of all ages are welcome to vote.
Residents can choose from four choices listed at okczoo.org/giraffecalf:
• Najuma (Na-juma): Swahili for abounding joy. Inspired by the last name of Oklahoma City civil rights activist, Ayanna Najuma, who participated in the 1958 sit-in at Katz Drug Store, Oklahoma City, when she was age 7.
• Acacia (A-kay-sha): An African tree that giraffes consume.
• Mosi (Mo-sey): Swahili for first child.
• Njeri (N-jeri): Means warrior.
The winning name will be announced Tuesday on the zoo’s Facebook page.
Native to East and Southern Africa, giraffes are the tallest land animals, reaching heights of roughly 14 feet for females and 18 feet for males. Julu’s calf was five-feet-seven-inches at birth and has already grown a few inches taller.
The International Union for Conservation Nature list giraffe as vulnerable to critically endangered.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry no later than 4 p.m. Purchase advance tickets at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid entry lines. The zoo is located at the crossroads of Interstates 44 and 35.
