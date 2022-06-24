Guests visiting the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden can meet its newest animal family member, Zia, a 6-year-old female jaguar.
Zia arrived from the Philadelphia Zoo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Zia can be seen in the Cat Forest and is viewable on a rotational habitat schedule with male jaguar Tai and male Sumatran tiger Ramah.
The recommendation for Zia to be relocated to the OKC Zoo came from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan® for jaguars. AZA’s SSP programs are cooperatively managed programs to oversee species populations within AZA accredited zoos and aquariums.
Adult jaguars can reach lengths up to 6 feet and weigh as much as 250 pounds. Jaguars are found through Mexico and most of South America and are the largest cats in the Western Hemisphere and third largest overall, with only tigers and lions larger.
Once located throughout the U.S. and Mexico, commercial hunting and severe habitat loss caused a significant loss in the cat’s population numbers. Jaguars are classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as near threatened, meaning their population is continuing to decrease.
Jaguars are known for their spotted coats and stalking abilities. Their coat makes for camouflage abilities to blend in with the shade of trees. Jaguars have dominated the rituals and tales of people who live in the New World. They are considered a symbol of royalty, intelligence and beauty and are often depicted in ruins on the Yucatan Peninsula.
The OKC Zoo cares for six species of big cats including Sumatran tigers, African lions, mountain lions, cheetahs, jaguars and clouded leopards, as well as five small cat species: caracal, serval, fishing cat, bobcat and ocelot. Attendees can learn more during caretaker chats at 10 a.m. daily at Lion Overlook.
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry no later than 4 p.m.
The zoo is currently hosting BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise. Sponsored by Devon, BRICKLIVE features over 45 life-sized animal statues made with almost two million toy bricks. BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. now through Oct. 30. People can purchase advance tickets for general admission and BRICKLIVE at okczoo.org/tickets.
Located at the crossroads of Interstates 44 and 35, the zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.