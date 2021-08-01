The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s animal and veterinary care teams have begun to treat its youngest Asian elephant, female Kairavi (Kai), 2, for elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV) with antiviral medications.
A low level of the EEHV1A virus was detected Thursday in Kai’s blood through routine testing. Kai’s behavior and activity level are normal, and she continues to show no clinical signs of illness. The animal and veterinary care teams began administering antiviral treatments Thursday. Treatments and 24/7 monitoring will continue until her virus levels decline.
The zoo’s veterinary team participates in cooperative, multi-institutional research efforts to study EEHV, identify the viruses, learn about its transmission, improve treatments and find a vaccine. The early detection of EEHV1A virus in Kai’s blood and the current antiviral medical treatment are the best-known way to help elephants overcome the naturally occurring virus.
The zoo is committed to EEHV research and preparedness efforts. The elephant care team conducts weekly blood collections, trunk “washes” and other testing procedures on the elephant herd to monitor the signs of EEHV, a naturally occurring disease that is often fatal for elephants worldwide.
EEHV testing is completed by polymerase chain reaction, which requires specialized equipment and training that the zoo conducts in-house at the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital.
Scientific evidence indicates that all elephants carry one or more types of EEHV and virus transmission is only through direct elephant-to-elephant contact.
To date, scientists have identified 12 species of elephant herpes viruses, seven of which are associated with disease and death. The viruses found in symptomatic elephants at different zoos and other institutions are genetically distinct. Herpesviruses are widespread in all mammal species, including humans.
While species-specific, they share common features. Once inside a host, the virus can go into a latent (hidden) phase after causing only mild symptoms or no signs of disease at all. An elephant herpesvirus can come out of latency and circulate throughout the bloodstream, causing disease.
Kai’s half-sister, Malee, the first Asian elephant born at the zoo, died in 2015 at age 4 due to infection of EEHV1A, the most common strain in elephants across North America, Europe and in Asia. The strain was similar to the one that caused illness in Chandra, one of the zoo’s adult females, aunt to Kai, Malee and Achara, when she was a calf. Chandra survived the illness and has remained healthy.
The zoo is home to a multi-generational herd of seven elephants, including Asha (Kai’s mother), 26; Chandra, 25; Bamboo, 54; Rex (Kai’s father), 52; Kandula, 19; Achara, 6; and Kai. Asha is pregnant and expecting her fourth calf in February.