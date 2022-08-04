The 2021-2022 fiscal year was a record breaking one for Oklahoma Athletics.
The university announced Wednesday that the athletics department received $109 million in donations and pledges during the fiscal year. It’s the most the department has ever received, nearly doubling the previous record of $58 million set in 2020-2021.
The university as a whole received $317 million, also a record.
The university credited generous donations from 14,000 Sooner Club members, an all-time high. Donations included seven donations of $1 million or more, including three gifts of over $10 million.
Contributions from the Sooner Club make up approximately one-third of the department’s annual budget.
“Providing world-class resources for our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority, and we simply cannot pursue and accomplish this standard of excellence without support from our stakeholders, donors and fans,” OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in a press release. “OU Athletics and our generous and passionate stakeholders have worked year after year in lockstep to endow scholarships, increase services and resources for student-athletes, as well as help fund state-of-the-art facilities.
“We’re grateful to receive this record-setting support. This inspires us even more in our ongoing pursuit that only continues to evolve in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.”
The press release outlined several notable pledges for facility projects and initiatives. Notable pledges included $25.2 million towards the Women of Championship Excellence Fund, $19.2 million for Love’s Field, $10.2 million for the Inspiring Champions Fund and $3.2 million for L. dale Mitchell Park and Baseball Performance Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.