After visiting a few axethrowing businesses in the state, Valerie and Chris Krob knew they wanted to bring it to Norman.
Axe throwing has grown in recent years as a sport and recreation activity. Over the last few years, ESPN has broadcasted World Axe Throwing League competitions, which has boosted its popularity.
Recreation venues for the sport are opening across the U.S., and soon, Norman residents can try it for themselves at Oklahoma Axe Factory, located at 938 N. Flood Ave.
“I think pool halls are kind of going by the wayside, but this is somewhat like a millennials version of that. (It’s) something exciting to start a fun night out,” Valerie said. “It’s good for groups, it’s good for competition, it’s just completely different than simply going out for drinks.”
Valerie said there’s a high population of young professionals in Norman and she feels like the city is lacking in activities for that demographic.
“There’s the escape room, and a movie theater close, but they really have to drive into Oklahoma City to do TopGolf or something like that, so this will be a little bit closer to home for them,” Valerie said.
Valerie and Chris are eyeing a late August opening for their new business, with a one week grand-opening event in which throwing and merchandise will be discounted.
Patrons will pay by the hour to book one of the eight available lanes that are 6-feet-wide.They will attempt to throw axes at a target 12 feet away.
“The axes are made to a specific weight and a specific size,” Valerie said. “We will have a lighter axe for warm-up that weighs around a pound, which will help get confidence up a little before moving on to the larger one, which is a little over three pounds.”
While a common concern is the danger factor involved with throwing axes, Chris said safety will be the top priority given the nature of the activity and the fact that beer and wine will be served. He said injury isn’t impossible, but it’s highly unlikely.
“The one thing we don’t want is someone incredibly inebriated, so we are going to be limiting drinks while throwing, but then you can drink whatever you want when you are done,” Chris said. “The big safety measure we have is wearing closed-toe shoes.”
Many of the patrons will be attempting to throw axes for the first time, which will mean getting them acclimated to the process, according to Chris. He said staff will stick with guests for the first five or 10 minutes to show them how to throw, and will be readily available at any time if someone needs assistance or has questions.
Chris said although the business will not serve food other than snacks, patrons are welcome to bring food. He said if someone wants to bring in a pizza or cake for a birthday party, that is permitted. The owner of the property is thinking about putting a restaurant next door, Chris said, and there would be a partnership between them if that happens.
Valerie said aside from just throwing axes, patrons can play cornhole, giant Jenga and darts. She said they intend on hosting events for nonprofits, food trucks and other activities outside when the weather cools off.
When entering the venue, Chris said patrons can expect to see wood everywhere. He said the atmosphere will be industrial, with open ceilings, minimal walls and a visible HVAC system.
“A lot of other axe throwing businesses that we visited just look like a warehouse and don’t have the feel of a place that you would want to hang out at after you are done,” Valerie said. “We are going to have local artists do some murals and (we) have (a) TouchTunes (music machine), because we want to make it where you don’t want to leave as soon as you are done throwing.”
Chris said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected multiple areas of their process. Chris and Valerie initially hoped for a March opening, but were unable to resume construction until later in June.
The venue is 2,700 square feet, he said, which will allow plenty of room for spacing the tables out and socially distancing up to capacity.
“If you want to get out and do something, this will be kind of like bowling, where there is so much space, you don’t have to worry about being too close to other parties of people,” Chris said. “I just think eventually people are going to stop going to places that are so crowded.”
Valerie said the theme of the venue is Oklahoma, and they intend to keep everything local. She said they used First United Bank and their beer will be from Black Mesa Brewing on Flood Avenue. The venue will offer beef jerky from a business in Pryor, and all of the merchandise will be made in Oklahoma.
“Even our sign and logo... (are) made here in Oklahoma. We want to keep the money here,” Valerie said. “The feedback we are getting from the community has been amazing, so I am excited to get involved with the Norman Chamber of Commerce and with Norman in general.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.