About The Oklahoma Caring Foundation: The Oklahoma Caring Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization administered as an in kind gift by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, a Division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company. These companies are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. The Foundation was established in 1994 to improve the health of Oklahoma children through vaccinations and access to basic, preventive health care. For more information, visit oklahomacaringfoundation.org.