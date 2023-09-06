The Oklahoma Caring Vans provide all immunizations required by Oklahoma law for enrollment in schools or childcare facilities. Services are provided at no charge to children, aged six weeks through 18 years, who qualify; this includes children who are uninsured, Medicaid eligible or American Indian.
Immunizations are given on a first come, first serve basis. For each child immunized, a parent or guardian must be present to provide current shot records and to complete paperwork.
All children are required to be current on their immunizations prior to child care or school entry. Immunization records are necessary for children entering Pre-K, Kindergarten and 7th graders to enroll.
The current childhood immunization schedule can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html.
Please see below for Oklahoma City Caring Van public clinics happening in September. A full schedule of clinics can be found at oklahomacaringfoundation.org, or on Facebook at facebook.com/oklahomacaringfoundation.
The parent or legal guardian must accompany all children. COVID-19 vaccines are available for adults and children. Influenza vaccine is available for children 6 months-18 years of age. Please bring a current shot record.
