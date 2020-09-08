NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 833 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 20 in Norman Monday amid changes to the state's case reporting.
As of Tuesday, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total is at 65,053. The state's seven-day case average is at 807.71.
The state's daily new case reporting now includes both "probable" and confirmed cases. Oklahoma was previously only counting polymerase chain reaction [PCR] tests in its case count, but is now also counting rapid antigen tests, which were previously classified as "probable" cases and generally not counted toward the state's case total.
According to The Frontier, the state is also counting a handful of cases in which a person has been symptomatic and in contact with a positive individual, but has not yet tested positive themselves. The Frontier reports that the Health Department will not drop all of the probable and antigen tests into the state's cumulative case total at once or retroactively, but will gradually add them into the daily case reports.
The state is also updating the way it calculates its positive testing rate, and will not be including any repeat positives in the rate.
While the state did not issue an executive order report on Labor Day, Tuesday evening's executive order report should contain the first update on hospitalizations and positivity rate since Friday.
Oklahoma reported one additional death Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 854.
With 20 new cases Tuesday, Norman's cumulative case total rose to 2,385. The Department of Health has reported 1,760 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
The University of Oklahoma has reported 244 cumulative positives since Aug. 10, as of the last update on Sept. 4. According to the university's online dashboard, as of Sunday, 353 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test.
With 40 new cases Tuesday, Cleveland County has 4,551 cumulative COVID-19 cases. The county has recorded 66 deaths and 3,585 recoveries.
The county is currently at an orange level on the state's color-coded county risk map, which is updated each Friday.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.