Oklahoma City — Students taking AP coursework through the state’s online Horizon program achieved higher test scores than both the state and national average, recent data revealed.
Horizon: Digitally Enhanced Campus, a state organization providing online supplemental education to Oklahoma students, had class averages above the state and national averages in four of the five AP courses tested. Students in Horizon’s AP courses took the classes online to supplement their traditional classroom education while enrolled full time in their normal school district.
“We’re thrilled to see these results, which show that our online AP students are excelling and exceeding the norm,” said Dr. Lisa Daniels, director of Horizon. “Education should never be a one-size-fits-all solution. We’re proud to offer online coursework to help our school partners supplement individual student needs without breaking the bank.”
As part of its mission, Horizon provides online supplemental coursework in a variety of categories — including AP, credit recovery and more — to Oklahoma school districts at the lowest available pricing. This coursework helps districts provide individual solutions to their students to enhance their educational experience while keeping them integrated in the classroom experience.
For the upcoming academic year, AP courses are free for school districts and include a teacher of record, meaning no additional investment is required from school leaders.
“School leaders deserve all the flexibility and options for their students,” Daniels said. “By partnering together to supplement their offerings with affordable, customizable online courses, we can help return time to their already full plates.”
