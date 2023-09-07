Oklahoma will hold its inaugural Parade of Champions prior to Saturday’s game against SMU.
The parade will be free to the public and will include the OU spirit team, the Sooner Schooner and the Pride of Oklahoma drumline. It begins at 2 p.m. at Baked Bear on Campus Corner and will go down Asp Ave. to the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
The new tradition will honor the Sooners’ “conference, national and world titles from the past year” according to a release from the university.
This year’s parade will feature the OU women’s gymnastics, softball, women’s basketball, women’s tennis both track teams and men’s golf teams, as well 2023 outdoor heptathlon champion Pippi Lotta Enok.
Oklahoma will kick off against SMU at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.