ARLINGTON, Tex. — Baylor isn’t used to being in this position.
Last season was the Bears’ first 12-win season in program history and it ended with their first outright conference championship in program history. It was also just their ninth season with a winning record this century.
Heading into this season, the Bears made their first appearance at No. 1 in the conference preseason poll and are officially the favorites to win back-to-back Big 12 championships.
It’s a big season for a team that has spent much of the past two decades at the bottom of the conference. And with the Sooners’ days as members of the conference numbered, Baylor sees an opportunity this season to establish themselves at the top of the Big 12.
“Standard is a big word that gets thrown around, but you can see the standard on different stages,” said Dillon Doyle, Baylor middle linebacker. “... For a long time in the Big 12, Oklahoma was the standard because they won [so many] championships in a row. We want to become that team in this conference.”
The Bears could be on their way to doing that, particularly once Oklahoma is out of the conference.
Another milestone the Bears recorded last season was their 27-14 victory over Oklahoma. It was just their fourth victory in 31 games against the Sooners and their first win since 2014.
The Bears fielded one of the best defensive units in college football last season. They ranked 10th nationally in points surrendered per game (18.29), 31st in yards allowed per game (345.9), 17th in rushing yards allowed per game (118.4) and 7th in turnovers forced (28).
That defense helped prop up the Bears’ offense, which finished 40th in points per game but struggled in conference play. The Bears scored fewer than 30 points in eight of 14 games.
Now, the Bears enter the season as the favorites to win the conference again and as a possible candidate for a College Football Playoff berth.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda discusses Brent Venables
Aranda can be counted as an admirer of the new Oklahoma coach.
The Baylor coach was asked about his impressions of Venables, who Aranda met while Venables was the defensive coordinator at Clemson.
“I’ve always admired what he’s done, but more so how he’s gone about it,” Aranda said. “... I feel, culture-wise, he’s a great fit. I’m excited for him.”
Up next
Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Texas take the stage Thursday in Arlington. Venables’ press conference is scheduled for 10:35. Coverage will run on ESPNU and ESPN+ from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.