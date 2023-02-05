The Oklahoma Zoological Society (OZS) has been recognized as a 2023 finalist for The Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards in the category of community.
A total of 22 Oklahoma nonprofits were selected as finalists, based on contributions to enriching Oklahomans’ lives by changing the landscape of human services and community assistance across the state.
Awardees will be announced at a dinner April 22.
Established in 1954, OZS is the nonprofit partner of the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden providing opportunities for the community to express its support and passion for the OKC Zoo and its mission to connect people to wildlife and wild places.
OZS works to accomplish its objectives through philanthropy, fundraising efforts and capital campaigns for many strategic expansions, such as the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital, Predator Pass and Expedition Africa, slated to open this summer.
OZS hosts Ostrich Egg Breakfast, OKC Zoo Gala and ZOObrew, which support the zoo.
“We are proud to be recognized as a finalist for this year’s ONE Awards,” said Mandy Heaps, Oklahoma Zoological Society’s executive director. “I am thrilled to celebrate OZS’s mission of connecting the community through philanthropy to Oklahoma City Zoo programs and initiatives.”
“It comes as no surprise that OZS is being honored for this distinction considering the outstanding work they do in support of the zoo,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director and CEO. “Our partnership with OZS continues to successfully foster community awareness for the zoo’s mission and provide funding for us to further our mission to connect people to wildlife and wild places through major projects like the highly anticipated Expedition Africa opening this summer.”
The zoo is in its winter hours and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday, with the last entry at 4 p.m. It is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Feb. 8.
To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
