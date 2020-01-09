Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's name is already being tied to the Washington State coaching vacancy.
FootballScoop.com's Doug Samu tweeted that Grinch is an early candidate for the WSU job, which is officially open. Former Cougars coach Mike Leach was announced as Mississippi State's new head coach Thursday after the program parted ways with Joe Moorhead.
Leach is a former OU assistant who once hired Grinch at Washington State. Grinch engineered a resumé-changing turnaround from 2015-17, improving the Cougars' defensive numbers much like he did with the Sooners this past fall.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports Central Michigan's Jim McElwain is another strong candidate for the WSU job.
OU coach Lincoln Riley was patient about his head coaching opportunities and it landed him a major promotion with the Sooners in 2017. He and Grinch have spoken about that some, he said the morning after the Peach Bowl.
“Yeah, we’ve talked about it some. I want to be a resource for him and I’ve been through some of the things he’s gone through or is going through or wants to go through. I think it’s twofold. I think there’s an understanding that, if you do well here, then yeah, there’s going to be a lot of opportunities," Riley said. "And also it’s us putting him in a position where he doesn’t feel like he has to go jump on it. We talked late last night and his excitement about where we’re going is right there where mine is.”
