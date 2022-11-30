Plummeting temperatures are reminding local farmers and backyard poultry enthusiasts to take steps to protect their chickens from the cold.
Chickens are the world’s most populous domesticated avian, and they live in every inhabitable continent on earth.
Bradley Secraw, agriculture educator for the OSU Cleveland County Cooperative Extension, said that even though Oklahoma is not a particularly cold state, it is important for chicken owners to protect their animals.
“The good news is that with some basic adjustments, your birds will be just fine,” he said. “After all, if you can keep chickens in Canada, you can certainly keep them here.”
Secraw noted it is important to ensure that chickens are provided a dry, draft-free environment with sunlight, several inches of dry litter, and sufficient ventilation.
“Depending upon the number of birds to be housed, almost any type of building that provides controlled ventilation, such as windows and doors, can be used,” he said.
“The windows of the coop and outside run should face south to allow maximum exposure to the sun throughout the year. This helps with warmth in the winter and dryness during the rest of the year.”
It is important for chicken owners to understand how tolerant of cold their chickens are, but a number of studies have indicated that chickens are more likely to die of extreme heat in the summer than they are of extreme cold in the winter.
“A basic rule in cold weather is to give birds protection from the wind. Combs and wattles freeze easily in high winds but survive at temperatures well below freezing when air is calm,” Secraw said.
Chickens that are protected in the cold are not likely to die, but their egg production can go down at a certain point, depending on the breed.
For example, Dorkings, a common species of chicken, can lay eggs in temperatures around 15 degrees, but below that, production slows down or stops.
“Heavy or dual-purpose birds like Ameraucanas, Chanteclers and Wyandottes that are well feathered and have small combs will fare best. Bantam breeds or light breeds with larger combs like leghorns may require more protection from cold weather,” Secraw said.
It is essential to ensure that chickens live in dry conditions. Unlike waterfowl such as ducks, chickens do not have an oily coat to protect them from water. Chicken feathers can only retain body heat when they are dry.
“Moisture in the coop can lead to increased levels of ammonia,” Secraw said. “Equally as important as warmth is adequate ventilation, which provides comfort for the birds by removing moisture, ammonia, and other gasses.”
Other tips include using a natural or gravity-fed ventilation with windows, flues, and slats. For smaller coops, use a bathroom fan to remove excess moisture. Also, use wood perches, rather than metallic ones, as wood does not retain the cold.
“Preferably, perches should have a flat surface –- like a 2×4 –- that will allow the birds to cover their feet with their feathers when on the perch to keep them warm,” Secraw said.
Also, owners should check the water several times a day to make sure that it is not frozen. Where needed, they can consider using a heated base or waterer if temperatures drop significantly.
Chickens also burn more calories in the winter, so owners shouldn’t be surprised if they see that their birds are eating more, so they should plan their budgets accordingly.
Some owners may consider adding insulation to their chicken coops. On the market, owners can also purchase chicken warmers to increase egg production.
Said Secraw: “If you are adding heat to a house, insulation is a cheap way to get the most heating for your money.”
