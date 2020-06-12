The NCAA is designating Nov. 3 as a day off for student-athletes so they can vote in the national election, and is encouraging member schools to help athletes get registered.
Big 12 basketball coaches have already jumped on board. Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger and the leagues other coaches signed a statement released by the league saying they will give athletes the day off to vote on Election Day.
"This is a movement, not a moment," the statement read. "We are committed to using our platforms to make a lasting difference and help bring an end to racism. We are united to make Election Day a mandatory day off for Big 12 men's basketball players. We will take action to encourage the young men we mentor to register and exercise their right to vote. While this is one small step, we are committed to taking further action and standing up for those who are suffering from racism."
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione spoke on the topic Wednesday, saying he would approve of athletes and staff having that day off. If the football schedule remains constant, it means the Sooners won't hold their second practice of the week leading into a road game at West Virginia on Nov. 7.
"The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement," the NCAA stated in its release. "We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action though safe and peaceful protest. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights.
"Further, we encourage all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and designate November 3, 2020 as a day off from athletics activity so athletes can vote and participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens."
