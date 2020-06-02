Bob Bowlsby feels good about football beginning on time in the Big 12, he told reporters following last week’s virtual league meetings.
While acknowledging “we’re a long way from being out of the woods” regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Bowlsby said information the league has gathered is encouraging.
“I’m optimistic we’ll start the season somewhere around Labor Day, and I think we’ll get a crack at it,” Bowlsby said.
Bowlsby foresees interruptions and virus breakouts on campus. But as for a relatively normal season, “I think it’s going to happen,” he said.
That doesn't mean there won't be more hurdles.
“Everybody from the White House task force to our own consultants, immunologists, they all say the same thing, that the virus is going to be around. It’s going to be around like the chicken pox and the flu and HIV and other viruses that are going to be with us, and we have to learn how to coexist with it,” he said. “Absent a vaccine we have to be particularly careful because this kills people… I think it’s really a product of learning more and maybe having things settle down just a little bit.”
The coronavirus pandemic has hit some places harder than others. The league office in Dallas has a close-up view of life there, where Oklahoma and Texas meet annually for their rivalry game and the Big 12 championship is regularly held.
"I think we’re starting to see the numbers flatten out in certain parts of the country. It’s not everywhere obviously (like in Dallas),” he said.
The league is allowing its schools to return to campus for voluntary workouts June 15. Time has been on football’s side as universities gather protocols and plans for the season.
The next focus is finding out a way to get fans in the stands. Oklahoma State told the Tulsa World last week that it plans to allow full capacity in its stadium if local health officials allow. Iowa State is eyeing a model with 30,000 fans in the seats. Oklahoma hasn’t specifically addressed the topic.
But as for everything else, Bowlsby is pleased by what’s happened in the last month from an education standpoint.
“I think we know a lot more than we did 30 days ago. I think our scientists and our doctors know a lot more,” Bowlsby said. “We have been told the availability of testing is going to continue to go up in leaps and bounds in the months ahead. That is helpful.”
