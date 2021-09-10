The Big 12 conference officially voted to extend membership invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston on Friday.
The vote was approved by the eight continuing members of the conference.
After Oklahoma and Texas voted in July to depart the conference in 2025, there was speculation that the Big 12 would consider dissolving the league or expanding membership to replace OU and Texas.
The four teams have been among the list of contenders to join the conference since 2016, when the Big 12 previously considered expanding membership.
The Big 12 announced it will be hosting video press conferences today, with commissioner Bob Bowlsby set to speak at 11 a.m.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as it develops.