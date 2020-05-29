Big 12 presidents signed a statement Friday reemphasizing the conference's commitment to inclusion and urging "Americans to join together in addressing matters of racism and injustice in a united, meaningful way" following incidents of racial violence and protests in America.
Protests broke out in several U.S. cities, most severely in Minneapolis, in response to the death of George Floyd, who Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman now says was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after he knelt on his neck for a prolonged time Monday during an arrest attempt. Floyd was videoed while handcuffed and on the ground, saying he couldn't breathe, and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Four police officers involved were later fired. Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Reactions to Floyd's death culminated Thursday with a third night of protests in Minneapolis, where buildings were burned and looting transpired.
University of Oklahoma president Joe Harroz's signature was among those on the Big 12 letter.
"As a conference representing thousands of students, faculty, and staff from all walks of life, we are committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect in our campus communities. Acts of racism and violence, no matter their origin or target, contradict this core commitment we share within the Big 12 Conference. Recent incidents of racial violence underscore the need for us and for all Americans to join together in addressing matters of racism and injustice in a united, meaningful way," the statement read in full.
Sports figures from across the spectrum responded Friday to recent incidents, which include the death of Ahmaud Arbery — a Georgia man was killed during a jog in February — and Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid at her Louisville home in March.
Former Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nick Collison announced a donation of $20,000 to the NAACP legal defense fund in memory of Floyd. Included in a series of tweets, Collison said: “This centuries-old, systemic racism we have in our country will continue to be with us if there are only people of color losing their voices pleading with the rest of us to recognize these problems. These problems are all of our problems.”
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who knew Floyd growing up in Texas and called him “his twin,” remarked at a gathering in Minneapolis.
"A lot of times, when police do things they know that's wrong, the first thing they try to do is cover it up, and bring up their background — to make it seem like the bulls--- that they did was worthy," Jackson said. "When was murder ever worthy? But if it's a black man, it's approved.
"You can't tell me, when that man has his knee on my brother's neck — taking his life away, with his hand in his pocket — that that smirk on his face didn't say, 'I'm protected.' You can't tell me that he didn't feel that it was his duty to murder my brother, and that he knew he was gonna get away with it. You can't tell me that wasn't the look on his face."
Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, as well as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence were among college football figures to speak out.
The Big 12 presidents were the league’s loudest voices in the discussion, though Texas recruiting director Bryan Carrington on Thursday posted a series of tweets saying he “(doesn’t) condone (Minneapolis protests), but I understand.”
In another post Carrington said “the overwhelming majority of black people in America are living with post traumatic stress disorder, & we have been living with PTSD for many years in this country and we’ve never been to ‘war’…”
