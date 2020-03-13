Any remaining hope that Oklahoma baseball, softball and other spring sports could resume later this season was dissolved when the Big 12 canceled all remaining spring sports due to concerns over the spreading coronavirus.
The league also took a firmer stance on its preventative measures by suspending "all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings" until March 29.
The conference suspended competitions, practice and both on- and off-campus recruiting a day earlier.
