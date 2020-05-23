Former Oklahoma State coach and former longtime Oklahoma rival Eddie Sutton died late Saturday night. He was 84.
Sutton's family confirmed the news in a statement.
“Our beloved Dad and Papa Coach Eddie Sutton passed away peacefully of natural causes the evening of May 23rd at his home in South Tulsa. He was surrounded by his 3 sons and their families, which include his 9 adoring grandchildren. He is reunited with his No. 1 assistant — his bride Patsy Sutton — who passed away in January of 2013 after 54 years of marriage.
“Dad and Mom treated their players like family and always shared the belief that his teachings went beyond the basketball court. He cherished the time he spent at every school and appreciated the support from their loyal fans. He believed they deserved so much credit in the success of his programs.
“He felt his recent Hall of Fame (election) was an honor and a tribute to the great players he coached and outstanding assistant coaches that worked for him.
“We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy. A memorial service for the public will be planned at the appropriate time.”
Sutton had been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in April after several failed attempts, with many in Oklahoma lobbying for him to get in.
He coached at Oklahoma State for 16 seasons, in which the Cowboys appeared in 13 NCAA Tournaments, including final fours in 1995 and 2004. He took Arkansas to the 1978 Final Four.
His 806 wins in Division I were split between the University of San Francisco, Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State. He was the first coach to take four different programs to the NCAA Tournament.
He raised the bar at OSU, his alma mater, stoking the fierce rivalry with Oklahoma in the process.
Former OU coach Kelvin Sampson had this to say in 2018, following his Houston team's game at OSU in Stillwater, about Sutton's teams.
"Oklahoma State was always good. The building was always great, the fans are good here ... But that guy over there coaching 'em [Sutton], he was good too. When I first got to Oklahoma it was really a blessing that coach Sutton was the coach at Oklahoma State, because he made me a better coach. You always focus on the arrival, but coach Sutton made me a better coach. But on those times, knowing if you don't prepare your team well and have a really good plan, you knew you'd struggle against them.
"I always had great respect for this building, but a lot of it had to do with the guy whose name was on that court. He was special, now. Special coach.
"... I hadn't seen Eddie in a long time. I see [Scott and Sean] a lot in the summers while recruiting, so I always ask them how Eddie's doing. And you know, they'd always tell me about his health. And that's tough, but ..."
Sampson became emotional.
"It was respect. I hadn't seen him, so ... Yeah, that was tough. You know, you come in here and you always think of coach Sutton and Patsy [Sutton's wife]. How long's Patsy been passed? Five years? A while now. That was a great basketball couple, now. She was a great coach's wife. She was always nice to me and Karen. I appreciated him for a long time."
