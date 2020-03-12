The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has postponed the state basketball tournaments indefinitely, according to sources close to the situation.
Games were scheduled to take place in classes 2A-6A at multiple sites in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
This is the latest development in Oklahoma as high school, college and professional sports continued with precautions amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The OSSAA will hold a press conference at its offices at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the move.
