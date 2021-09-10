For the first since 2012, the Big 12 conference has added new members.
BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF officially accepted invitations to join the Big 12 on Friday. The move comes a few weeks after Oklahoma and Texas voted to depart the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025.
The eight continuing members of the Big 12 unanimously voted to accept the four schools into the conference. The league began looking for new members after OU and Texas announced their imminent departures in July.
BYU confirmed that its sports teams will officially begin competing in the Big 12 starting in the 2023-2024 academic year. BYU is currently an independent team but competes in the West Coast Conference for sports like basketball and track.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the three remaining teams will officially join no later than July 1, 2024, although they could join along with BYU a year earlier.
UCF, Cincinnati and Houston are currently members of the American Athletic Conference, which requires members to give 27 months’ notice prior to departing the conference.
“Today’s news confirms what we have said all along regarding our status as a power conference,” said Mike Aresco, AAC commissioner. “The irony that three of our schools are being asked to take the place of the two marquee schools which are leaving the Big 12 is not lost on us.”
The Big 12 has been composed of 10 members since 2012, when TCU and West Virginia were added to replace Texas A&M, Missouri, Colorado and Nebraska.
The Big 12 had previously considered extending membership invitations to the four new schools in 2016. But in the wake of OU and Texas’ decision to join the SEC, Bowlsby said now was the time to reconsider adding new members to the conference.
“I think the last time, it was a voyage of exploration,” Bowlsby said Friday. “We were unsure as to whether or not expansion made perfect sense for us. In the end, the board decided that staying at 10 [members] was the right decision at that time.
“I think with Texas and OU moving to the SEC, it caused a renewed consideration of the options that are available, and I think the more our group became committed to one another in moving forward with the group of eight, the more they began to believe that adding additional members… made good sense.”
OU and Texas have remained adamant that they will not join the SEC until 2025. If they stay, the Big 12 would feature 14 teams for at least the 2024-2025 academic year.
Bowlsby did not rule out further conference expansion in the future.
“We will be at 14 teams for a while, and we’ll drop back to 12,” Bowlsby said. “ As there are targets of opportunity or as there are situations that dictate that we change composition, we’ll be prepared to do those things.”
As of Friday afternoon, neither OU or Texas have released statements regarding the Big 12’s decision to add new members
Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum, who was an outspoken critic of OU and Texas’ decision to join the SEC, released a statement expressing her excitement regarding the conference expansion.
“I am enthusiastic about the future of [OSU] athletics and welcome these four respected universities with impressive athletic traditions into the [Big 12],” Shrum said. “Today’s actions represent the first in a series of steps to expand the conference and ensure we continue to compete at the highest level in all women’s and men’s sports.”