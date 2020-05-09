Last July, with another year of Oklahoma athletics come and gone, athletic director Joe Castiglione could reflect.
He spoke highly of OU’s then-interim president, Joe Harroz, as the two had begun working closer. They first met when Castiglione was hired in 1998.
“I’m so fired up for him,” Castiglione said last year.
OU’s athletic director could celebrate more completely Saturday when the Board of Regents appointed Harroz to the full-time presidential role. He'll be OU's 15th president.
“This a great day for the University of Oklahoma, but as great as it is, the days ahead of us are even more exciting thanks to the decision made by our Board of Regents,” Castiglione stated in a release. “Joe Harroz is a bright, visionary and transformational leader. His appointment to the presidency at OU could not have come at a better time.”
OU and other universities are working through layers of issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number involving athletics — namely football.
Harroz has worked with the athletic department before, serving as the university’s lead counsel for two major NCAA infraction cases.
Initially, he had been set to serve a 15-month interim role after James Gallogly’s resignation last May. OU’s Board of Regents considered appointing Harroz to the full-time job during Friday’s meeting but put it off a day longer.
Former OU football coach Bob Stoops was among those present for the decision Saturday.
Castiglione has served under three presidents. His longest working relationship came under David Boren as they revamped OU’s athletic department financially, setting the stage for a renaissance of infrastructure upgrades.
Gallogly was OU’s president for one year. Harroz, whose 12 years as the school’s general counsel is longest in its history, has an opportunity to provide long-term stability.
“[Harroz] has served admirably in a number of important, high-level positions on our campus and has an unmatched understanding of our university,” Castiglione’s statement continued. “We have great confidence in his leadership and are anxious to support him and his staff in every way.
“On a personal level, I could not be happier for Joe. I have worked closely with him since I arrived on campus and count him not only as a very good friend, but also as a highly valued and respected colleague.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.