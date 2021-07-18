A new proposed athletic center in Norman will take one step closer to becoming a reality later this week.
City leaders and the Trae Young Family Foundation are hosting a groundbreaking for the new Young Family Athletic Center at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the city’s University North Park. The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public and will allow residents to see the beginning of the new state-of-the-art facility.
“Residents can, and should, come out and be a part,” said Jason Olsen, parks and recreation superintendent.
The center is a Norman Forward project, a voter-approved special sales tax initiative passed in 2015, and is currently projected to cost $36 million. The namesake comes from a $4 million dollar donation from the Trae Young Family Foundation.
The former Norman North and OU basketball standout and his family started the foundation in 2019 with a focus on mental health education. For Candice and Rayford Young, Trae’s parents, the athletic center represents an opportunity to give back to youth and adult sports in Norman.
“We are just super excited to be a part of this with Norman,” Candice said. “Since we started talking about this over the last year and a half as we’ve been partnering with Norman, we’re just ready to start that process of moving so people can see it, and it’s not just a thought and it’s not just a plan. We’re actually starting to see it come to fruition.”
The multi-sport gymnasium part of the center will include eight basketball courts and 12 volleyball courts, as well as a 25-meter swimming pool and a warm-up pool. Both sections will look to house competitive youth and adult sports teams and tournaments, and will also be open to local residents for general use.
For Candice and Rayford, providing further opportunities for youth and adult sports is key. Their children’s activity in sports took them to different places across the country, and the hope is that the new athletic center will keep local families from having to travel as much.
“There was nothing in this part of Oklahoma City and Norman for anybody to enjoy like this,” Rayford said. “I just remember my daughters (Caitlyn and Camryn) and Trae would have to travel so much for their club teams. Parents who have kids like us, who maybe have to work from 9 to 5, now they won’t have to leave at 5 or 5:30 to head up to Edmond to go to volleyball or basketball practice. They can stay here.
“Maybe some of those kids and some of those teams from [surrounding areas] can come to this facility and play in tournaments and practice.”
The center will also include a 25,000 square foot space developed by Norman Regional Health Systems, NMotion, that will focus on athletic training and physical therapy.
Richie Splitt, CEO of NRHS, said NMotion will be staffed by orthopedic surgeons, trainers, physical therapists and other physicians.
Splitt said the facility will be available to residents of all ages and will help increase NRHS’ ability to house more of its services under one roof.
“We’re going to train and help to rehabilitate athletes of all capabilities, and for use for all human performance,” Splitt said. “We’re really working hard to make that facility larger than basic use, elevating its use and its purpose… This is an athletic facility, but this will be a place where I can go and my parents can go to rehab and train, and turn setbacks into comebacks.”
Rayford said it was important to his family that the facility will have resources focused on non-competition aspects, as well.
“It’s going to give kids the opportunity to learn more about taking care of their body, learning more about rest, proper nutrition, and some of the things that people don’t get to see outside of the competition side of things. I think this is a huge part and I’m just so glad they’re teaming up with the City of Norman and our family to bring what they have to this facility.”
For Mayor Breea Clark, the center provides a much-needed service for Norman residents and their families.
“I want to thank Norman residents for passing Norman Forward back in 2015 and the Young Family for their generous donation, and hopefully this is the beginning of a long collaboration between the city and their foundation,” Clark said.