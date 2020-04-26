Editor’s note: The Transcript staff is writing about their favorite sports venues they’ve visited, whether in a work or non-professional capacity.
Imagine a place where the furnace is hot and the windows are shut.
A gym where ghosts watch you.
I haven’t been to the all best sporting venues in America, but have been lucky to see a few. The Rose Bowls of the world deserve praise.
But high schools deserve it too.
Imagine a place called Hoop City.
It takes guts to nickname your gym that, but Carnegie High School wasn’t afraid to years ago, and the Wildcats backed it up with good basketball.
“Hoop City” is painted in red letters across the baseline and the top of the building’s inside wall, above the stands next to the windows where the sun pours through.
It’s a hardwood shrine.
Before Bill Self made Allen Fieldhouse his personal palace at Kansas, he was standing inside Hoop City recruiting former Carnegie star Terrell Hill, who signed with Self at Oral Roberts.
Carnegie is simply wild about basketball. The small high schools in Caddo County are all consumed by it — Riverside, Fort Cobb, Cyril — but Hoop City always felt like the epicenter, despite whatever power shifts had occurred between rival programs.
I worked in the area for four years before my job here at The Transcript, and that gym was always my favorite trip.
Carnegie was a small-school force in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Before taking over at Anadarko, where he kept winning big, Doug Schumpert had Carnegie churning.
The school’s first boys state title came in 1988 courtesy of the wildest comeback ever — a 10-2 blitz over the final 23 seconds against Mt. St. Mary for the 2A championship. Beau Toyekoyah’s winning shot came off a stolen inbounds pass and layup at the horn.
Two more titles in 1992 and 1996 followed. On cold nights, basketball burned up Hoop City.
It’s a typically old high school gym for the most part. The magic is in the details.
My last time there the stands and railings were painted a perfect cardinal red. Banners were spread out straight as an arrow under the windows. The team areas underneath the seats — at least on the home side — were small, but the lockers and offices were kept pristine with no sweat sock out of place on the red carpet. It smelled like old steel and wood.
It’s a small area, but from the court you can see a corner where players test their vertical leaps. There’s functionality. Every inch of the place is utilized.
To get there from Lawton, you cut through a corner of the Wichita Mountains and the Slick Hills before hitting a straightaway into town. Liberty Theater’s the state’s oldest continually running movie house. The hot dogs (Show Dogs) are amazing.
If you’re at Hoop City before tipoff, you’ll get to hear the introductions.
The lights are turned off for the home team so two old-fashioned spotlights can follow each Carnegie starter to the sounds of “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project, better known as the intro music for the 1990s Chicago Bulls teams. By that point the building is lubricated with excitement.
Schumpert fed the basketball craze in Carnegie.
Life was tough on opponents. There were stories that the home would crank the thermostat way up on game days. Elk City radio voice Shawn Wilson said he once got so hot he opened a window. Ten minutes later, he looked over and an elderly woman had shut it.
So he opened it again. Minutes later, same result. Wilson returned for a game the following season and every window had been drilled shut.
Hoop. City.
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.