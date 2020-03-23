Colin Van Wicklen understood how the logistics around Olympic training had become a major challenge for athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But to him, that wasn’t necessarily the most difficult part. He and three other former Oklahoma men’s gymnasts had a place to train.
There were unwanted side-effects stemming from the question of whether the 2020 Olympics in Toyko would be held this summer.
“It was [trouble] sleeping,” Van Wicklen said. “Checking my phone on Twitter every 20 minutes looking for an update. For a while, the IOC [International Olympic Committee] was insistent the Games would happen.
“It’s extra stressful when you’re not in a normal environment. Everything around you is closing, the world’s turned upside down and you’re told the Olympics are happening — prepare.”
Those worries subsided Monday when USA Today reported the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed, according to IOC member Dick Pound. While there is no official word yet, Pound believes the games won’t take place until 2021.
Now, at least there’s a mental break, Van Wicklen said. He and former Sooners Genki Suzuki, Yul Moldauer and Allan Bower know which injuries they can rest and no longer struggle with uncertainty.
Those athletes briefly didn’t have a gym available for training after OU’s Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center was closed to prevent spread of COVID-19. Former OU gymnast Bart Conner opened his local gymnastics academy to them, but other Olympic hopefuls weren’t as fortunate.
In a Bloomberg story about Manteo Mitchell, the U.S. sprinter said he had been lifting 15-pound speakers and 2.5-pound candles for weights during home workouts.
That’s one reason the IOC faced mounting pressure to make a decision about the Games. USA Gymnastics, USA Swimming and USA Track and Field all asked the committee to postpone. Sunday, the Canadian Olympic Committee released a statement saying it wouldn’t send athletes to Tokyo unless the event was postponed for a year.
While postponing interrupts years of training, and athletes must now re-routing their brains for a new target date, Moldauer believes it’s for the best.
“A lot of athletes, not just gymnastics, have been lingering and waiting to see whether there’s a decision to postpone or not,” he said. “From my perspective, a lot of athletes wanted it to be postponed because of training circumstances.”
OU men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams told his athletes the news Monday as they stretched for a workout at Conner’s gym in west Norman. The facility has been closed to the public for nearly two weeks. Outside training and Williams’ coaching, Conner and wife Nadia Comaneci have been among the few visitors.
The equipment there wasn’t quite what Van Wicklen, Moldauer and the former Sooners were accustomed to using on OU’s campus, but they felt fortunate to have it.
And now their next few months are more clear.
“Now can move forward with a training schedule,” Moldauer said. “We can strategize. It’s a hard thing to hear, but it’s nice to hear the final word.”
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.