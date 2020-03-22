Ryan Gaines and Greg Tipton have known each other for nearly 30 years. They attended school together at Oklahoma and now have careers there.
Gaines is OU baseball’s director of operations, Tipton the associate athletic director assigned to the program. They have a strong friendship outside of work. They talk a lot.
But never did they talk more than they did last week.
OU’s baseball team was on the road amid last week’s rapidly unfolding cancelations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, preparing for a series against Cal Poly in San Luis Obisbo.
“Probably 6 a.m. [last] Thursday morning, when I got the first message from him, that’s when I knew this was gonna be different,” Gaines said. “I probably talked to Greg on Thursday between 75 to 100 times.”
A week later, OU knows a lot more how its communication methods and tools work during a time of crisis.
In a period of fewer than 30 hours, beginning March 11, the NCAA went from allowing its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to move forward without fans, to ending the winter and spring seasons altogether.
That meant information cascaded down from health authorities and experts, like the World Health Organization, to the NCAA, to conference athletic directors, to associate athletic directors, to coaches and operations czars like Gaines, then to athletes and their families.
Division I athletic departments operate on large scales almost year-round, but there was little to no precedent to follow in this case.
“It's not like there was a clear diagram,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “I couldn't necessarily put the simplest algorithm together to show you.
“We’re really good here in and state of Oklahoma utilizing expertise and technology to predict weather patterns and severe storms. This sort of had a feel for what it's like to evaluate a very serious weather condition coming one's way, and yet it wasn't necessarily anything that you could point to on a radar screen.”
At 8 a.m. Pacific Time last Thursday, OU and Cal Poly were sorting through whether fans could watch the teams play each other. By 9 a.m. the game was canceled. By 2:15 p.m. on the West Coast, the entire NCAA winter and spring championships were canceled.
Castiglione was in Kansas City for the conference tournaments that were supposed to have taken place. He and other Big 12 athletic directors were at least together, which helped for meeting purposes.
“The Marriott in Kansas City sort of felt like ‘mission control,’” Castiglione said. “We were just trying to be very intentional sharing as much information as we could, to get it to people so they were at least aware of the kinds of discussions that were taking place.”
Big 12 leaders began those discussions Wednesday as hives of fans were entering the Sprint Center for the Big 12 men’s tournament opener.
Thursday as the COVID-19 crisis became more serious, Castiglione was part of conversations about not just getting OU’s baseball team home safely, but also the women’s golf team, which was in Phoenix preparing for the Clover Cup. They were the lone OU programs traveling at the time.
In exchanging information, OU needed every arm of its administrative team and relied heavily as ever on Teamworks — an app introduced in 2004 that since has become the authority on interpersonal communication in professional and college sports. Castiglione described it as OU's “nerve center” for communication last week.
Gaines and others at one time spent hours of tedious work preparing the app for the baseball team, inputting hundreds of contacts into it. But it was time well spent. Gaines, at one point, used Teamworks to message 250 people at once while the Sooners planning their exit from California.
In hindsight, OU breathed a sigh of relief that it had chartered the baseball team a flight, which doesn’t happen often. But with a marquee non-conference game scheduled the following Tuesday against Arkansas, coaches wanted to find the fastest way home Sunday with plenty of time for players to rest.
After events were canceled, the charter made it possible for OU’s baseball team to pick up the women’s golf team and get both groups back home together earlier than scheduled.
Gaines kept in contact with women’s golf coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell about the details, while Tipton worked with STM Charters to rout a flight from California to Phoenix to Oklahoma. It didn’t help that scores of other teams across the country were trying to reschedule flights at the same time, but OU’s plan worked — a plane full of baseball bats, gloves, golf clubs and people landed back in Oklahoma on Friday.
By that time, Castiglione was planning for an evening meeting with the entire athletic department in OU football’s red room to explain some specifics — eligibility changes, temporary recruiting restrictions, assisting athletes with unforeseen hardships due to last-minute changes, including travel home, or other changes related to being away from campus.
Just minutes before that meeting began, in a separate room, Castiglione joined a conference call with Big 12 leaders as they voted to suspend all spring sports competitions.
He had a few minutes to digest that information before meeting with his department, opening with a statement about the benchmark OU used in its decision-making the previous three days, which was to consider the health and wellness for coaches, athletes, everyone the university serves, first and foremost.
That mindset drove messages through a long list of administrators, including OU president Joseph Harroz, and into every corner of the athletic department.
“Through those 72 hours, I believe we all had that same benchmark,” Castiglione said.
OU baseball coach Skip Johnson lauded the way information was distributed in that time frame, tipping his cap to Gaines.
“[He] is the best in baseball at what he does,” Johnson said. “There’s nobody better, period, in the country than that guy. Nobody.”
Gaines started driving home to his family late Saturday evening, with more understanding about how the athletic department can handle such circumstances.
“OU has been very, very forward thinking on all this stuff,” Gaines said, “and it made my job easier for sure.”
