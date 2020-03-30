Athletes who compete in NCAA Division I spring sports received good news when they were granted eligibility extensions following a vote by the Division I Council on Monday.
Winter-sport athletes weren’t as lucky — they didn’t receive an extension.
But the NCAA’s move to help spring-sport athletes whose seasons were cut short by the COVID-19 crisis was still roundly applauded as a thoughtful gesture.
That’s especially true considering the growing sentiment over the past week that the Council might not extend eligibility, or just limit it to seniors.
But a new rigamarole of financial and logistical issues accompany the NCAA decision.
OU softball coach Patty Gasso put her support behind eligibility extensions, especially for seniors, when she spoke to media earlier this month.
But she presented this scenario:
“The [NCAA transfer] portal is going to light up like a Christmas tree in my expectation,” Gasso said. “Because you have seniors returning, and maybe I am kid in waiting; and now this player is back, and I'm waiting a whole ‘nother year. So when I would step forward to play I would maybe be a senior by now. I mean there's a lot of situations that are going to be happening depending on how this is gonna go.
“So one way or the other, there's going to be a lot of change. And a lot of it's probably going to be good. A lot of it's going to be very tough to deal with."
Gasso wondered how coaches will keep softball rosters of 27-28 players happy with just nine starting spots, and also questioned how schools could foot the bill.
Her point wasn’t lost on the NCAA, which adjusted financial aid rules so teams can have more members on scholarship, accounting for incoming freshmen plus seniors who accept eligibility extensions.
Universities will also face difficult decisions on how much scholarship aid 2019-20 seniors who decide to return will receive — the same amount of aid, less or none at all. That was an option the NCAA provided with an eye toward financial flexibility, giving schools full discretion.
While it deviates from NCAA rules that generally prevent schools from reducing scholarship aid year to year due to athletic reasons, it recognizes the financial cost of having more scholarship players on campus, especially with Power 5 schools facing an uncertain economy and lower-than-normal NCAA revenues.
The Council is voted to allow universities to the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay scholarships to students who accept extra eligibility.
“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn, stated in a release. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
Council members also voted to increase the baseball scholarship limit, making it the only spring sport given that leeway. D1baseball.com reported further, confirming with the NCAA that college baseball’s roster limit is scrapped, and any senior who returns will not count against the 35/27 limit.
The 35/27 limit outlines a roster limited to 35 players, 27 of whom are under some percentage of scholarship.
That was a question OU coach Skip Johnson was asking earlier this month. The Major League Baseball draft makes college baseball a more difficult sport to sort through scholarship-wise because of how many players take advantage of the professional option each season.
Johnson also suggested an expansion of the fall season, which could help players who are freshmen this spring.
“You’re gonna have to be able to play games in the fall because the development of the freshmen this year — look at [OU third baseman] Peyton Graham. He only had 67 at-bats. He was gonna miss 150 at-bats more,” Johnson said. “His development, Jake Bennett’s development, Christian Roebuck’s development, Logan Kohler’s development, those guys are still freshmen. They’re gonna have to let us play games [in the fall].”
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione released a statement expressing joy for those who will receive further eligibility, and remorse for the winter-sport athletes who are disappointed they're not included.
“For the spring sports, there will be significant complexities that administrators, coaches and student-athletes will work through," Castiglione stated. "These are unprecedented times in so many ways and each day provides a new set of opportunities and challenges.”
