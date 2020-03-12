UPDATE (3:25 p.m.) — The NCAA has canceled all remaining winter and spring championships, leaving University of Oklahoma athletics with no trophies to chase during the 2019-20 season.
OU softball and baseball will not have an opportunity to reach the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, or the College World Series in Omaha, respectively.
The OU men's basketball team was expected to make the NCAA Tournament field. The OU men's golf team has been ranked No. 1 nationally this season, and the OU women's gymnastics team was a favorite to win the national title in Fort Worth in April.
"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the NCAA released in a statement. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
OU has not issued a statement on the changes. Big 12 athletic directors are meeting this afternoon, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
UPDATE (12:35 p.m.) — The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association made has officially postponed the Class 2A-6A state basketball tournaments indefinitely.
"Due to the public health concern, the OSSAA has postponed all the state basketball tournaments," the organization stated in a release. "We will update the OSSAA website as to when the tournaments will be rescheduled."
Additionally, the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team's meet at Minnesota on Saturday has been canceled.
UPDATE (12:13 p.m.) — The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has postponed the state basketball tournaments indefinitely, according to sources.
The OSSAA will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the move.
UPDATE (11:59 p.m.) — The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. regarding the Class 2A-6A state basketball tournaments.
The events are scheduled to be played at multiple sites in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
ORIGINAL — Oklahoma football canceled Thursday's scheduled spring football media availability, as college and professional sports continued with precautions amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
According to SoonerScoop.com, Edmond Santa Fe linebacker Collin Oliver’s visit to OU on Thursday afternoon was canceled. He was expected to attend the Sooners' practice.
Other developments for OU athletics in the morning included cancellation of the Big 12 men's and women's basketball tournaments and suspension of the Big 12 women's gymnastics championship.
