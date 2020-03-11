If Oklahoma participates in the NCAA Tournament as expected, no Sooner fans will be watching from the stands.
In reaction to the spreading coronavirus, the NCAA announced that its championships will include only essential personnel — excluding fans from the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments.
Only essential staff and family will be allowed to attend. The NCAA is reportedly still sorting through the decision whether to limit media's attendance.
OU could also compete on NCAA championship stages in men's and women's gymnastics, softball, wrestling, baseball, tennis and track & field.
The NCAA also advised "against sporting events open to the public," which could affect attendance in those sports as well as OU football's spring game scheduled for April 18.
NCAA president Mark Emmert released the following statement:
"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States.
"This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."
The NCAA also released this statement on its website:
"COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease. This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects the players, employees, and fans."
