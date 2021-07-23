As the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo officially kickoff with the opening ceremony Friday night, former OU athletes will represent three different countries across four sports.
Former softball players Nicole Mendes and Sydney Romero will represent Mexico, while Abraham Ancer will represent Mexico on the golf team. Former track star Ama Pipi will represent Great Britain and men’s gymnastics star Yul Moldauer will compete for the United States.
Softball started earlier this week, with Mendes and Romero both seeing action through Mexico’s first two games against Canada and Japan, respectively. Mexico’s win-loss record stands at 0-2 with another matchup scheduled against the United States at 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Mendes and Romero were both members of the 2017 and 2020 national championship teams at OU, while Romero also helped the Sooners win it all in 2016.
Moldauer will begin his Olympic career in the men’s gymnastics qualifying round early Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m. Moldauer, who won the NCAA all-around in both 2016 and 2018, finished second in the all-around at the U.S. Olympic Trials as well as the U.S. Championships earlier this month.
Ancer will compete in the men’s golf competitions from July 28-31. Ancer graduated OU in 2013 with 352 birdies, which ranks third in school history.
Pipi will see her first opportunity in the Mixed 4x400 relay at 6 a.m. on July 30. Pipi graduated OU in 2018 as the school record holder in the Indoor 400 meters.
