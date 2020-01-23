Blake Brewster was never short of a good quote during his time as an Oklahoma baseball player. He will put that skill to good use this season.
The OU graduate will assist radio play-by-play announcer Toby Rowland in select games this season. Rowland tweeted that Brewster will serve as an analyst in at least 20 contests.
Brewster, who starred at Moore in high school, was mostly a role player at OU but developed into an important cog. In 2018, he had a remarkable postseason with stars Kyler Murray and Steele Walker injured. Down to backups at several positions, Brewster nicknamed the Sooners "Joes" during the Big 12 tournament and the name became a rally cry as OU nearly beat Mississippi State in an NCAA regional.
The 2020 Sooners are ranked No. 24 in D1baseball.com's preseason poll and No. 19 per Baseball America.
OU's season opener is Feb. 14 against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.