Jaden Bray’s rapid development on the football field has led him to Oklahoma State.
The 2021 wide receiver from Norman High committed to the Cowboys on Saturday, ending a recruitment that took off following his first season of high school football.
He caught 40 passes for 936 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns with the Tigers last fall, before offers from Arkansas, Baylor, OSU, Iowa State, Kansas State and Southern Methodist rolled in.
At 6 feet, 3 inches Bray is already considered a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247sports heading into his senior season.
He’s been on a glide path for the past year toward big-time college football.
“I have made so many memories within the last year,” Bray wrote. “Today, I am blessed to say I will be beginning great academic and athletic memories at Oklahoma State University. Thank you Coach (Kasey) Dunn and Coach (Mike) Gundy for this opportunity. Go Pokes!”
Verbal commitments are non-binding. Bray is OSU’s sixth commitment in the 2021 class and its first receiver.
