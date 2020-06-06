Norman High v Deer Creek

Norman's Jaden Bray (5) stiff arming Deer Creek's Josh Bakare (18) to bring the Tigers closer to a touch down during the game on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Deer Creek High School.

 Nicholas Rutledge

Jaden Bray’s rapid development on the football field has led him to Oklahoma State. 

The 2021 wide receiver from Norman High committed to the Cowboys on Saturday, ending a recruitment that took off following his first season of high school football. 

He caught 40 passes for 936 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns with the Tigers last fall, before offers from Arkansas, Baylor, OSU, Iowa State, Kansas State and Southern Methodist rolled in. 

At 6 feet, 3 inches Bray is already considered a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247sports heading into his senior season. 

He’s been on a glide path for the past year toward big-time college football. 

“I have made so many memories within the last year,” Bray wrote. “Today, I am blessed to say I will be beginning great academic and athletic memories at Oklahoma State University. Thank you Coach (Kasey) Dunn and Coach (Mike) Gundy for this opportunity. Go Pokes!” 

Verbal commitments are non-binding. Bray is OSU’s sixth commitment in the 2021 class and its first receiver. 

