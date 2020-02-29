High school basketball file art

Jace Goldsberry scored most of his 21 points in the third quarter, as 10th-ranked Perry rallied for a 54-47 win at No. 6 Community Christian for a 3A regional title Saturday. 

CCS (22-4) must win three consecutive games, starting with No. 12 Hennessey, in the area tournament next week to make the state tournament. 

The Royals led 29-18 at halftime, but were outscored 23-11 in the third quarter. Goldsberry scored 13 points in the period. 

Bai Jobe and Josh Martin led CCS with 12 points apiece. Cade Bond added eight and Jack Cole scored six. 

CCS and Hennessey meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at Western Heights. 

• Southmoore boys fall: Third-ranked Southmoore must advance to the Class 6A state tournament the hard way next week after falling 70-62 to No. 12 Putnam City West in a thrilling regional tournament championship at Southmoore. 

Sam Godwin scored 16 points to help Southmoore rally from an early deficit, but he dealt with foul trouble in the second half. PC West star Rondel Walker, an Oklahoma State signee, scored a game-high 34 points. 

Southmoore guard Jordan Thompson led his team with 24.

Southmoore must win two games to reach the state tournament for the second consecutive season. The SaberCats play Northwest Classen at 8 p.m. Friday at an undetermined site. 

• Moore girls rolls to regional title: Aaliyah Moore scored 30 points and Raychael Harjo added 14 in fifth-ranked Moore’s 71-48 victory over No. 12 Midwest City for the regional championship. 

Moore (20-5) will play No. 4 Choctaw (23-1) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined, with the winner advancing to the Class 6A state tournament. 

• Choctaw beats Westmoore girls: Choctaw clinched its seventh consecutive regional title with a 58-36 victory over Westmoore. 

Westmoore will play Midwest City at 8 p.m. Thursday in a Class 6A area tournament at a site to be determined. 

Class 6A girls

Regional tournament 

Saturday’s championships

Both teams advance to area

Norman High 58, Ponca City 31

At Edmond North

Edmond North 42, Norman North 36

At Moore

Moore 71, Midwest City 48

At Choctaw

Choctaw 58, Westmoore 36 

Area tournament championship

Winners advance to state

Thursday, March 5

Site TBD

6:30 p.m. — Moore vs. Choctaw

Site TBD

8 p.m. — Norman High vs. Sapulpa

Area tournament consolation semifinals

Winner advances to area consolation final

Thursday, March 5

Site TBD

8 p.m. — Westmoore vs. Midwest City

 

Class 6A boys

Regional tournament 

At Southmoore

Saturday's championship

Both teams to Area

PC West 70, Southmoore 62

Area tournament consolation semifinals

Winner advances to area consolation final

Friday, March 6

Site TBD

8 p.m. — Southmoore vs. NW Classen

 

Class 3A girls

Regional tournament

Friday

At Okmulgee

Valliant 53, Little Axe 36

 

Class 3A boys

Friday’s consolation games

At Okmulgee

Valliant 53, Little Axe 46

Saturday’s championship

at Community Christian

Perry 54, CCS 47

Area tournament

Thursday, March 5

at Western Heights

Consolation bracket

3 p.m. — CCS vs. Hennessey

