Jace Goldsberry scored most of his 21 points in the third quarter, as 10th-ranked Perry rallied for a 54-47 win at No. 6 Community Christian for a 3A regional title Saturday.
CCS (22-4) must win three consecutive games, starting with No. 12 Hennessey, in the area tournament next week to make the state tournament.
The Royals led 29-18 at halftime, but were outscored 23-11 in the third quarter. Goldsberry scored 13 points in the period.
Bai Jobe and Josh Martin led CCS with 12 points apiece. Cade Bond added eight and Jack Cole scored six.
CCS and Hennessey meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at Western Heights.
• Southmoore boys fall: Third-ranked Southmoore must advance to the Class 6A state tournament the hard way next week after falling 70-62 to No. 12 Putnam City West in a thrilling regional tournament championship at Southmoore.
Sam Godwin scored 16 points to help Southmoore rally from an early deficit, but he dealt with foul trouble in the second half. PC West star Rondel Walker, an Oklahoma State signee, scored a game-high 34 points.
Southmoore guard Jordan Thompson led his team with 24.
Southmoore must win two games to reach the state tournament for the second consecutive season. The SaberCats play Northwest Classen at 8 p.m. Friday at an undetermined site.
• Moore girls rolls to regional title: Aaliyah Moore scored 30 points and Raychael Harjo added 14 in fifth-ranked Moore’s 71-48 victory over No. 12 Midwest City for the regional championship.
Moore (20-5) will play No. 4 Choctaw (23-1) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined, with the winner advancing to the Class 6A state tournament.
• Choctaw beats Westmoore girls: Choctaw clinched its seventh consecutive regional title with a 58-36 victory over Westmoore.
Westmoore will play Midwest City at 8 p.m. Thursday in a Class 6A area tournament at a site to be determined.
Class 6A girls
Regional tournament
Saturday’s championships
Both teams advance to area
Norman High 58, Ponca City 31
At Edmond North
Edmond North 42, Norman North 36
At Moore
Moore 71, Midwest City 48
At Choctaw
Choctaw 58, Westmoore 36
Area tournament championship
Winners advance to state
Thursday, March 5
Site TBD
6:30 p.m. — Moore vs. Choctaw
Site TBD
8 p.m. — Norman High vs. Sapulpa
Area tournament consolation semifinals
Winner advances to area consolation final
Thursday, March 5
Site TBD
8 p.m. — Westmoore vs. Midwest City
Class 6A boys
Regional tournament
At Southmoore
Saturday's championship
Both teams to Area
PC West 70, Southmoore 62
Area tournament consolation semifinals
Winner advances to area consolation final
Friday, March 6
Site TBD
8 p.m. — Southmoore vs. NW Classen
Class 3A girls
Regional tournament
Friday
At Okmulgee
Valliant 53, Little Axe 36
Class 3A boys
Friday’s consolation games
At Okmulgee
Valliant 53, Little Axe 46
Saturday’s championship
at Community Christian
Perry 54, CCS 47
Area tournament
Thursday, March 5
at Western Heights
Consolation bracket
3 p.m. — CCS vs. Hennessey
