It seems long ago at least.
One, decompressed a bit.
Two, given some thought toward things bound to be on his plate on the other side of a bowl game … presuming Oklahoma still has roster enough to accept a bid.
Because it’s bound to be no normal offseason. Or, if Venables takes into account the swirling winds of the college game, it can’t possibly be.
The 12-team playoff will be in place in time for the 2024 season, a playoff set to include the six highest-ranked conference champions and the next six highest ranked teams on the College Football Playoff’s list.
Also, 2024 will be the last season the Sooners remain in the Big 12 before leaving for the Southeastern Conference, a campaign that may reveal an easier road to the conference title game and playoff because 2024 is also the second and last year of the Big 12’s brief two-season run as a 14-team league — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida arriving in the fall of 2023, two seasons before OU and Texas finally depart.
Thus, if staff changes need making, the race is on to do it sooner, not later.
If the 12-team playoff were in place now, both TCU and Kansas State would have reached it. That’s two Big 12 programs, which is 100 percent more than one.
So the time to be breaking in, say, new coordinators, is not the last season you’re in the conference that’s easier to win or finish runner-up, nor the season you arrive in the conference that’s harder to win, finish second and perhaps third or fourth, too.
The time to make changes is right now, though it’s probably good to hold off until February if you can, the final national signing day arriving the first day of that month.
Of course, before Venables can give those subjects deep thought, he must first come to terms with role as head coach.
He must fire himself as OU’s defensive coordinator, just as Barry Switzer did not hang on to the Sooner offense when he succeeded Chuck Fairbanks in 1973, just as Bob Stoops did not bring his coordinator’s role with him from Gainesville when he ascended into the Sooner skipper role on Dec. 1, 1998.
He just has to do it.
Not that it will be easy.
More than Venables trusts anybody with a defense, he trusts himself. But if that means he can’t relinquish the duties, maybe Ted Roof should be head coach and he can be defensive coordinator.
Which will never happen.
A defensive analyst at Clemson, ostensibly working for Venables in 2021, it’s easy to imagine Roof and Venables having pretty much the same working relationship in Norman, but that’s no way to optimize your staff when you’re in charge.
So is Roof still the guy or must Venables find a newer version of himself to hand the reins? What can’t continue is the status quo.
Does offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby have the goods?
In two, three or four seasons, will programs be calling upon him to be their next head coach on the basis of his command as coordinator or is he plainly not that guy?
Venables ought to answer these questions better than an old sportswriter, but yet another issue he may be blind to was the lack of an experienced offensive assistant, with a certain autonomy, roaming the sidelines while Lebby called the game from high above.
That doesn’t mean you have to bring Cale Gundy back, but it does mean you need somebody like him, with the gravity and confidence to assert himself when needed, a role interim receivers coach L’Damian Washington could be years and years away from reaching.
What’s plagued OU offensively beyond Dillon Gabriel not being Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts?
Terrible clock management.
Play-calling retreating into a phone both, the third quarter against Kansas State for example, and the third and fourth quarters at Bedlam.
Pre-snap penalties.
Though not having a direct answer for the D-Line’s miscues, I’m pretty sure a head coach weighed down by responsibilities he shouldn’t have and an offensive coordinator from the action, directing on an island no longer with the help of offensive minded head coaches like Art Briles, Josh Heupel or Lane Kiffin, nor an offensive assistant with Gundy’s experience, can’t be good for any of those maladies.
Not to mention, many more issues than that are bound to be in play, too; issues we haven’t been watching play out for 12 games but that have affected those games nonetheless.
It’s a lot to digest, a lot to consider and a lot of potential unpleasantness Bob Stoops didn’t have to face until he’d been on the job 16 years, yet Venables may have to go through before his sophomore season begins.
Because his first season’s been a dud, the program’s worst in a quarter century, featuring myriad self-inflicted wounds that must be addressed.
Specific circumstances.
Specific issues.
Decisiveness required.
Nobody said it would be easy.
