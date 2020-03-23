Maybe Chris Paul figures he must find a way to be relevant in such times.
Perhaps his agent said, “Hey, go say something wise on Instagram. Go get some clicks.”
I’m not buying it.
Pretty sure it’s who he is.
So yeah, it’s not like the world needed Paul to chime in Saturday with a two-minute, 20-second message that did indeed receive a healthy number of clicks, almost 400,000 by 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
Yet, he did anyway, probably because he felt he had to just to be his authentic self, probably because to live inside Paul’s skin is to try to do the right thing and to try to bring people together.
“Everybody’s trying to make sense of life right now with the situation and the circumstance that we have going on,” he began. “And I’m not trying to tell anybody how to life their life. I just wanted to give some hope and encouragement to folks that are having a hard time.
“It’s a great opportunity for us all to step up and lead our families. The best thing that we all could do right now is try to be as selfless as possible.”
Inspring?
Well, it ain’t doctors and nurses putting their own health at risk, working without proper equipment to serve those already suffering from the coronavirus.
But reassuring?
Yeah, quite a bit.
Preparing to write about this, and knowing the affinity I’ve developed for Paul covering him, watching him work and lead, hearing Thunder coach Billy Donovan go above and beyond with praise for the 15-season veteran’s and future Hall of Famer’s presence, play, leadership and genuine interest in those on his new team, it seemed like a good idea to go back and review the spat that pushed Houston to trade him and a bunch of draft assets to Oklahoma City in return for Russell Westbrook.
While true Paul preferred a playing style that relied on ball movement and sets, rather than four players playing off off Harden’s initiating everything in isolation, it was also true that when they shared the court together, Harden frequently did not engage with the offense when originating through Paul.
He would not come off screens, he would not set screens, he would sometimes drift toward half court, not in the name of transition defense, but out of disinterest.
Really, it came down to the way the game should be played, all for one, or each for all.
Even if Paul was the guy who couldn’t deal with the franchise kowtowing to Harden, he was still the guy embracing the game as it ought to be played.
It circles back to the opening bars of his message. In times like these and all others, selfishness is not the ticket.
“You know, a lot of times, we’re all like, ‘Man, I hope that I’m OK, I hope that I’m good,’” Paul said. “But this is a time where we have to make sure that we’re all OK, and make sure that we’re all listening to our health officials in our communities and make sure that we’re trying to stay home as much as possible.
“And it’s not just about each individual, it’s about all of us as a whole. So, I know it’s a lot easier said than done, but please just keep others in mind.”
Those words aren’t going to change the world, but it has to be reassuring — there's that word again — that the way he sees the world reflects the way he plays basketball and the way he plays basketball reflects the way he sees the world.
In the video, Paul is backed by a window, the sun shining into the room in which he’s sitting.
That probably means he’s back home in Los Angeles where it must have been sunny on Saturday.
It also makes you wonder if he has a court on his residence and if maybe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley might be around, too. I’m sure they would if they needed a place to stay, at least.
“I want to give a huge shoutout to the medical [personnel], who are day in and day out, giving themselves up from their families to make sure that we’re all OK, and know that that stuff does not go unseen,” Paul said. “A huge shoutout also to all those teachers out there. It’s been a lot of mornings here now, trying to fulfill that role with my kids and using this time as an opportunity to connect and reconnect.”
That was about it.
Paul also recommended calling a friend and trying to use the time on hand to learn something new.
“You know,” he said, “time is the most valuable thing, I think, that we all have.”
Of course, we don’t need to learn from our athletic heroes. That’s not what they’re here for. It's also terrific to come across one from whom we might, anyway.
Chris Paul, human being.
Be nice if he stuck around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.